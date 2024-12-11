AGL 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.07%)
AIRLINK 175.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-1.61%)
BOP 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.31%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.32%)
DCL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DFML 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.91%)
DGKC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.04%)
FCCL 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.56%)
FFBL 82.52 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.77%)
FFL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.26%)
HUBC 120.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.8%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
KEL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.25%)
KOSM 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 48.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.33%)
NBP 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.18%)
OGDC 193.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.03%)
PAEL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.43%)
PIBTL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
PPL 176.00 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (1.11%)
PRL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.66%)
PTC 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
SEARL 124.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.17%)
TELE 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.65%)
TOMCL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.81%)
TREET 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.98%)
TRG 60.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.81%)
BR100 11,629 Increased By 105.9 (0.92%)
BR30 35,884 Increased By 333.7 (0.94%)
KSE100 109,957 Increased By 1060 (0.97%)
KSE30 34,209 Increased By 400.3 (1.18%)
Markets Print 2024-12-11

Nikkei gains on weaker yen

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2024 06:45am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average advanced on Tuesday as a softer yen lifted exporter shares, while stocks with a connection to China soared on Beijing’s new promises of an “appropriately loose” monetary policy next year.

The Nikkei rose 0.09% to 39,197.42 by the midday break, while the broader Topix gained 0.14% to 2,738.26. Automakers were among exporter shares that climbed as the yen softened against the US dollar.

The dollar was trading around 151.14 yen during the session. Toyota Motor advanced 0.9%, Suzuki Motor soared 3.5% and Honda Motor added 1.8%. Fanuc and Yaskawa Electric, up 3.6% and 2.6% respectively, and other shares with strong ties to China rallied, after Beijing’s surprise announcement on Monday that it plans to implement a looser monetary policy and more proactive fiscal policy.

Shiseido jumped 4.9% to become the top percentage performer on the Nikkei. A portion of Japan’s chip-related shares tracked AI leader Nvidia and other US technology shares lower after China’s market regulator launched a probe into Nvidia over suspected violation of the country’s antimonopoly law. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest, which counts Nvidia among its customers, traded flat after dipping in early trade.

