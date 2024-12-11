WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Dec 10, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 9-Dec-24 6-Nov-24 5-Dec-24 4-Nov-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104386 0.104548 0.104591 0.104675
Euro 0.802478 0.802972 0.801094 0.798726
Japanese yen 0.005069 0.00506 0.005056 0.005063
U.K. pound 0.969344 0.969129 0.967697 0.96552
U.S. dollar 0.759347 0.758881 0.760051 0.761271
Algerian dinar 0.005692 0.005695 0.005694
Australian dollar 0.484615 0.48796 0.488941 0.490106
Botswana pula 0.055812 0.055778 0.055636 0.055801
Brazilian real 0.125379 0.125878 0.127008 0.125674
Brunei dollar 0.565327 0.566752 0.566104 0.565118
Canadian dollar 0.537401 0.536843 0.541424 0.541214
Chilean peso 0.000782 0.000781 0.00078 0.000783
Czech koruna 0.031964 0.031988 0.031867 0.031708
Danish krone 0.107602 0.107659 0.107416 0.107101
Indian rupee 0.008962 0.008964 0.00897 0.008989
Israeli New Shekel 0.213001 0.211093 0.210949 0.211288
Korean won 0.000535 0.000536 0.000538 0.000542
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47224 2.47372 2.47689
Malaysian ringgit 0.171701 0.171712 0.171472 0.170421
Mauritian rupee 0.016234 0.016243 0.016149 0.016203
Mexican peso 0.037676 0.037517 0.037633 0.037533
New Zealand dollar 0.442927 0.44607 0.445086 0.44698
Norwegian krone 0.068334 0.06837 0.068705 0.068734
Omani rial 1.97489 1.97673 1.9799
Peruvian sol 0.204055 0.203931 0.203875
Philippine peso 0.013142 0.013068 0.013019 0.01298
Polish zloty 0.188433 0.188117 0.187417 0.18638
Qatari riyal 0.208612 0.208805 0.20914
Russian ruble 0.007641 0.007633 0.007352 0.007303
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202493 0.20268 0.203006
Singapore dollar 0.565327 0.566752 0.566104 0.565118
South African rand 0.042405 0.042069 0.042066 0.041924
Swedish krona 0.069563 0.069684 0.069603 0.069166
Swiss franc 0.863876 0.865019 0.860419 0.859174
Thai baht 0.022385 0.022302 0.022179
Trinidadian dollar 0.112389 0.112477 0.112732 0.112814
U.A.E. dirham 0.206766 0.206957 0.20729
Uruguayan peso 0.017366 0.017428 0.017493 0.017586
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments