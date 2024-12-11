WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Dec 10, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 9-Dec-24 6-Nov-24 5-Dec-24 4-Nov-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104386 0.104548 0.104591 0.104675 Euro 0.802478 0.802972 0.801094 0.798726 Japanese yen 0.005069 0.00506 0.005056 0.005063 U.K. pound 0.969344 0.969129 0.967697 0.96552 U.S. dollar 0.759347 0.758881 0.760051 0.761271 Algerian dinar 0.005692 0.005695 0.005694 Australian dollar 0.484615 0.48796 0.488941 0.490106 Botswana pula 0.055812 0.055778 0.055636 0.055801 Brazilian real 0.125379 0.125878 0.127008 0.125674 Brunei dollar 0.565327 0.566752 0.566104 0.565118 Canadian dollar 0.537401 0.536843 0.541424 0.541214 Chilean peso 0.000782 0.000781 0.00078 0.000783 Czech koruna 0.031964 0.031988 0.031867 0.031708 Danish krone 0.107602 0.107659 0.107416 0.107101 Indian rupee 0.008962 0.008964 0.00897 0.008989 Israeli New Shekel 0.213001 0.211093 0.210949 0.211288 Korean won 0.000535 0.000536 0.000538 0.000542 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47224 2.47372 2.47689 Malaysian ringgit 0.171701 0.171712 0.171472 0.170421 Mauritian rupee 0.016234 0.016243 0.016149 0.016203 Mexican peso 0.037676 0.037517 0.037633 0.037533 New Zealand dollar 0.442927 0.44607 0.445086 0.44698 Norwegian krone 0.068334 0.06837 0.068705 0.068734 Omani rial 1.97489 1.97673 1.9799 Peruvian sol 0.204055 0.203931 0.203875 Philippine peso 0.013142 0.013068 0.013019 0.01298 Polish zloty 0.188433 0.188117 0.187417 0.18638 Qatari riyal 0.208612 0.208805 0.20914 Russian ruble 0.007641 0.007633 0.007352 0.007303 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202493 0.20268 0.203006 Singapore dollar 0.565327 0.566752 0.566104 0.565118 South African rand 0.042405 0.042069 0.042066 0.041924 Swedish krona 0.069563 0.069684 0.069603 0.069166 Swiss franc 0.863876 0.865019 0.860419 0.859174 Thai baht 0.022385 0.022302 0.022179 Trinidadian dollar 0.112389 0.112477 0.112732 0.112814 U.A.E. dirham 0.206766 0.206957 0.20729 Uruguayan peso 0.017366 0.017428 0.017493 0.017586 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

