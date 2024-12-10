AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
G7 to discuss Syria crisis in talks Friday: US

AFP Published 10 Dec, 2024 10:34pm

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and his G7 partners will discuss the turmoil in Syria when they hold a scheduled virtual meeting this Friday, the White House said.

The talks – which will also deal with Russia’s war in Ukraine – come days after rebels in Syria ousted longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

“Syria and Ukraine will absolutely be on the agenda for the G7,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Tuesday.

Kirby said he would have “more to say” about the agenda later in the week “but you can bet that those two topics will be front and center.”

Israel has ‘destroyed the most important military sites in Syria’: war monitor

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had earlier on Tuesday urged all nations to support an “inclusive” political process in Syria.

Russia will be hovering in the background of both crises. Moscow has granted asylum to its fallen ally Assad, while it continues to push its invasion in Ukraine.

Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States make up the G7 allies, who coordinate broadly on diplomatic and economic policies.

The meeting was called days ago, before the fall of Assad, according to sources close to the prime minister’s office in Italy, which currently holds the group’s rotating presidency.

The meeting, which was scheduled as an official handover to Canada as it assumes the presidency in January, will also address “other international crises, from Ukraine to the Middle East,” the source said.

