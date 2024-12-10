AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
World

Malaysia PM Anwar deflects questions on house arrest for Najib

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2024 12:54pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim refused to answer questions on Tuesday on the existence of a royal decree that would allegedly allow jailed former premier Najib Razak to serve his prison sentence at home.

Najib, who was prime minister between 2009 and 2018, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in August 2022, when Malaysia’s top court upheld his conviction in a corruption case linked to the multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.

The sentence however was halved this year by a pardons’ board chaired by former King Al-Sultan Abdullah, shortly before his reign ended in January.

Petronas’ exploration in South China Sea will continue, Malaysia PM says

Malaysia has a unique system of monarchy where the country’s nine sultans take turns to become king every five years.

Since April, Najib has been pursuing a legal bid to compel the government to confirm the existence of and execute an “addendum order” that he said was issued by the former king alongside the pardons’ board decision, entitling him to serve the remainder of his jail term at home.

The former monarch has not commented on the case.

Anwar said in parliament on Tuesday he was unable to answer questions from lawmakers on the document, citing parliamentary rules on matters being decided by courts. He admitted presenting Najib’s request for a pardon to the king, saying the ex-premier had a right to be heard, but stressed he had not been present when the federal pardons board made its decision to halve Najib’s sentence.

The king and the prime minister sit on the board, although the premier can be represented instead by a federal territories minister.

“Until this case is concluded in court or the king allows for it, we cannot discuss (it),” Anwar said, adding he had referred the matter to the current king, Sultan Ibrahim, for further deliberation.

Malaysia’s Court of Appeal is set to hear Najib’s request on Jan. 6 next year, after an earlier bid was struck down by a lower tribunal in July.

Najib’s son last week filed an affidavit in court, affirming he had received a copy of the addendum from Al-Sultan Abdullah’s royal household, though his lawyers declined to disclose the document’s contents.

