MOSCOW: Russia is close to achieving its military goals in Ukraine and holds the strategic initiative in all areas, Moscow’s foreign intelligence chief was cited as saying by Russian media on Tuesday.

“The situation on the front is not in Kyiv’s favour,” RIA cited Sergei Naryshkin as saying by Razvedchik, the official publication of the foreign intelligence agency.

“The strategic initiative in all areas belongs to us”.