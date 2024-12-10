Malaysia end-November palm oil stocks fall 2.6% m/m, MPOB says

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of November fell 2.6% from the previous month to 1.84 million metric tons, data from the industry regulator showed on Tuesday.

Crude palm oil production was down 9.8% in November from October to 1.62 million tons, while palm oil exports plunged 14.7% to 1.49 million tons, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said.

A Reuters survey had forecast inventories at 1.79 million tons, with output seen at 1.69 million tons and exports at 1.52 million tons.