OPEC set to re-elect Sec Gen al-Ghais for second term

LONDON: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is set re-elect current secretary general Haitham al-Ghais for a second three-year term at a virtual meeting on Dec. 10, four delegates from the group told Reuters.

The meeting, which begins at 1230 GMT, is expected to be brief, handling only administrative matters, one of the sources said.

Kuwait’s al-Ghais became head of the organisation in January 2022, succeeding Nigeria’s Mohammad Barkindo. OPEC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.