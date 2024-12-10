WCLA initiates historical live re-enactment

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has started a historical live reenactment, portraying the working of Mughal Darbar at Diwan-e-Aam, Lahore Fort.

This reenactment aims to revive Royal Darbar portraying the scenes in which Mughal kings used to listen to the issues and concerns of the public, said WCLA on Monday. Moreover, the reenactment show also informs the public and tourists about the timeless tradition of justice and connection. This show will take place three times a day on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Commenting on the new initiative, Asghar Hussain, Deputy Director of Tourism at WCLA, said that reviving the portrayal of the royal court in the Diwan-e-Aam is an essential cultural initiative aimed at reconnecting with the historical grandeur and administrative legacy of the Mughal era.

“This effort not only seeks to restore the architectural and aesthetic significance of the site but also fosters a public appreciation of its historical role as a centre of governance, justice, and ceremonial grandeur. By bringing this iconic space to life through authentic representations, we can deepen the understanding of our shared heritage, inspire cultural pride, and enhance the fort's status as a prominent landmark of historical tourism,” he added.

Tania Qureshi, Director of Media and Marketing at the Walled City of Lahore Authority, said that blending entertainment with education promotes historical awareness, fosters cultural pride and enhances Lahore’s appeal as a premier tourist destination. “The WCLA is continuously making such efforts to enhance tourism at heritage sites by creating opportunities which are entertaining and educational at the same time,” she added.

