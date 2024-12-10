AGL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
AIRLINK 192.78 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-2.56%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.12%)
CNERGY 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.49%)
DCL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DFML 44.14 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.73%)
DGKC 110.30 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (4.38%)
FCCL 39.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
FFBL 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.93%)
FFL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 119.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.16%)
KEL 6.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.59%)
NBP 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
OGDC 196.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.14%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.13%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
PPL 175.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.2%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.79%)
PTC 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
SEARL 124.73 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (3.05%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.92%)
TOMCL 35.99 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.16%)
TPLP 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
TREET 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 63.24 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (4.91%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.08%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.19%)
BR100 11,803 Increased By 53.5 (0.46%)
BR30 36,242 Increased By 70.8 (0.2%)
KSE100 111,188 Increased By 1217.8 (1.11%)
KSE30 34,527 Increased By 396.6 (1.16%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-10

Bazai’s disqualification: SC suspends ECP verdict

Terence J Sigamony Published 10 Dec, 2024 08:25am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court, on Monday, suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s verdict to disqualify Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Adil Bazai over charges of “floor crossing”.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and comprising Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Aqeel Abbasi heard the appeal.

Bazai contested the election from Quetta’s NA-262 constituency. The ECP on November 21 disqualified him over “floor-crossing”. The Commission upheld the two references filed by the Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, seeking Bazai’s disqualification for violating party’s policy.

During the proceeding, Bazai’s lawyer Taimur Aslam informed that his client had been disqualified by the ECP under Article 63A. Aslam maintained that his client had never joined the PML-N and asserted that a fake affidavit had been submitted in his name with the ECP. He asked for a forensic audit of the affidavit. “The ECP did not properly ascertain the facts, nor did it call Bazai for an inquiry,” he said.

Justice Mansoor questioned how the ECP had any jurisdiction if Bazai’s affidavits were in the civil courts. “Can the Election Commission take notice of what’s happening in civil courts?” “Ejecting someone from the assembly is not a trivial action, so every aspect will have to be looked at,” he added.

Justice Ayesha remarked that Bazai has two affidavits, and according to him, has only signed on the second one. “Can the Election Commission inquire into this fraud?” she asked.

During the hearing, Bazai’s lawyer referred to the decision regarding the reserved seats case.

Justice Mansoor inquired whether the reserved seats verdict had been implemented. However, Justice Ayesha said: “Can you rely on the reserved seats verdict in this case?” “Was Adil Bazai on the list of 81 members in the reserved seats case”, she asked.

“They now say an amendment has been made,” Justice Aqeel said, referring amendment made to Elections Act, which some said was aimed at circumventing the SC’s reserved seats verdict.

In October, the National Assembly Secretariat sent a request to the ECP to unseat Bazai. As per ECP’s record Bazai is part of the PML-N, but is often found on the opposition benches, criticising the government.

The bench issuing the notices to all parties, including the ECP, adjourned the case until December 12.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court SC ECP ECP verdict Adil Bazai

Comments

200 characters

Bazai’s disqualification: SC suspends ECP verdict

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Reko Diq project financial close likely by June 2025: ADB weighs third-party guarantee option

Foreign investors meet Aurangzeb

TRG Pakistan announces completion of Afiniti’s recapitalisation

TPS Guddu ST-16 restoration: China’s Herbin sounds alarm over new tender process

‘Project behind scheduled’: World Bank seeks clarity on $195m EDEIP

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Power, gas theft as cognizable offence: NA panel unanimously rejects PPC amendments

APTMA demands govt restore Export Finance Scheme

FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

Read more stories