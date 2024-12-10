World cautious over ‘terrorist’ HTS role in new Syria

PARIS: International diplomats reacted cautiously Monday to the prospect of the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group taking control in Syria after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad.

HTS, which led the rebel groups that ousted Assad, has its roots in the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda and is proscribed as a “terrorist” organisation by Western governments, including the European Union.

Although HTS and its leader Abu Mohammad al-Jolani have promised to protect minorities and respect people’s rights, Europe is not ready to trust them just yet.

No EU contact

The EU is “not currently engaging with HTS or its leaders full stop”, EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni said.

Despite initially encouraging words from al-Jolani — who like his group, is subject to EU sanctions — the bloc said it would reserve judgment on the Islamists.

“As HTS takes on greater responsibilities, we will need to assess not just their words but also their actions,” said Anouni.

Germany to judge ‘on actions’

Germany noted that HTS has taken measures to plot a different course from its Al-Qaeda past.

“It has tried in recent months and years to distance itself from its jihadist origins and also to build up civil structures,” said foreign ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer.

Germany would be paying attention to how HTS “deals with civilians and, in particular, minorities in the area they now control”.

“Ultimately, HTS must be judged by its actions,” Fischer said.

‘Swift’ UK decision to come

Britain said it would decide “quickly” on whether to remove HTS from its list of terrorist organisations.

“If the situation stabilises, there’ll be a decision to make about how to deal with whatever new regime is in place there,” Pat McFadden, the UK’s national security minister told BBC Radio 4.

“I think it should be a relatively swift decision so it’s something that will have to be considered quite quickly, given the speed of the situation on the ground.”

McFadden told Sky News that the decision would “partly depend on... how that group behaves now”.

Turkey’s wants ‘peace, stability’

Turkey’s top diplomat called on the UN to help HTS and other Syrians establish “an inclusive administration”.

“We desire a Syria in which different ethnic and religious groups live in peace... a new Syria that will have good relations with its neighbours and will bring peace and stability to its region,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in a speech to ambassadors in the Turkish capital.

Russia trying ‘to get in touch’

Assad is reported to have fled to Russia, who had provided much of the military support to keep him in power.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was now “doing everything that is possible and necessary to get in touch with those who can provide security” in Syria, where Russia has strategically important army and naval bases.

UN demands ‘accountability’ -

The United Nations said that whoever ends up in power, they must hold the Assad regime to account for the crimes it committed against the Syrian people.

“Any political transition must ensure accountability for perpetrators of serious violations and guarantee that those responsible are held to account,” UN rights chief Volker Turk told reporters in Geneva.