AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
AIRLINK 197.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.83%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.78%)
DCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.12%)
DFML 43.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
DGKC 105.67 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (9.38%)
FCCL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.02%)
FFBL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUBC 120.56 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.33%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
KEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.32%)
KOSM 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.71%)
MLCF 49.61 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (6.6%)
NBP 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.56%)
OGDC 197.07 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.18%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 176.26 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.97%)
PRL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.15%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.23 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
TPLP 12.74 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.98%)
TREET 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.21%)
TRG 60.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.37%)
UNITY 39.02 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (6.93%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.57%)
BR100 11,749 Increased By 48.7 (0.42%)
BR30 36,171 Increased By 760.4 (2.15%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-10

Chinese team explores investment opportunities in Sindh

Recorder Report Published 10 Dec, 2024 06:13am

KARACHI: A 15-member Chinese business delegation met with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to explore investment opportunities in the province.

The meeting highlighted the potential for collaboration in agriculture, renewable energy, livestock, and industrial production.

The Chinese delegation included representatives from nine medical companies, such as Meng Xiaowei, Agricultural Biochar Cooperation’s Dr M Shahbaz, and livestock specialist Hong Pizheng. Other members represented photovoltaic companies Wu Liangliang and Zhou Guohao, large-scale livestock importers Weng Gang and Liu Wenbo), as well as solar energy companies Xu Zhigang.

During discussions, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah emphasised Sindh’s strategic economic position, robust infrastructure, and policies designed to promote foreign investment. The delegation, representing industries including medical technology, livestock, photovoltaic energy, and manufacturing, expressed strong interest in forming partnerships with the Sindh government.

Shah noted that there are numerous economic opportunities in Sindh, especially in the agriculture, renewable energy, and industrial sectors. He mentioned that the provincial government has established Special Economic Zones (SEZs), including the operational Khairpur SEZ and the under-development Dhabeji Economic Zone. He also highlighted investment-friendly policies and various incentives launched by the provincial government.

The delegation discussed potential investments in several areas, including collaboration in medical technology and pharmaceuticals, advancements for sustainable agriculture, opportunities in livestock farming and export, and renewable energy projects focused on solar and wind power.

The meeting concluded with the decision to form joint working groups for targeted projects. Chief Minister assured the delegation of full support from the provincial government, emphasising the importance of enhancing bilateral trade and investment. The discussions ended with optimism about future collaborations that promise economic prosperity for both Sindh and Chinese businesses.

The meeting held at the CM House and was attended by provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon and Nasir Shah, as well as other officials, including Syed Qasim Naveed, Secretary to the Chief Minister Rahim Shaikh, and Khurram Shahzad, Secretary of Investment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

INVESTMENT Chinese business

Comments

200 characters

Chinese team explores investment opportunities in Sindh

Reko Diq project financial close likely by June 2025: ADB weighs third-party guarantee option

Foreign investors meet Aurangzeb

TPS Guddu ST-16 restoration: China’s Herbin sounds alarm over new tender process

‘Project behind scheduled’: World Bank seeks clarity on $195m EDEIP

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Power, gas theft as cognizable offence: NA panel unanimously rejects PPC amendments

APTMA demands govt restore EFS

FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

Customs reduces values of imported power tools

SC’s judgement on military courts: Apex court rejects plea seeking deferment of ICAs

Read more stories