Zelensky urges ‘stronger’ aid from German chancellor candidate Merz

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday asked for more support from Germany against Russia while meeting with opposition leader Friedrich Merz, who is leading opinion polls ahead of German elections in February.

“We are counting on stronger, more decisive actions from Germany, from you personally. We are counting on it very much,” Zelensky said, mentioning Ukraine’s request for an invitation to join NATO and for long-range missiles.

Merz, leader of the conservative Christian Democratic Union, visited Kyiv one week after centre-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz went there.

Both candidates have pledged sustained support for Ukraine in defending itself against the Russian invasion, but Merz has argued in the past that Berlin should send more powerful weaponry.

He has urged Scholz to send Ukraine the long-range Taurus missile system, which could fire deep into Russian territory – something Scholz has refused to do for fear of escalating the conflict.

“President Zelensky knows our position on Taurus missiles… As it stands today, at the beginning of December 2024, it remains the same,” Merz said in Kyiv.

Merz, who arrived by train from Poland in the morning, earlier said on social media that “the war in Ukraine must end as soon as possible. Only if Ukraine can defend itself will Putin enter into negotiations”.

The statements come as combat has intensified ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump as US president, who has repeated he would end the conflict swiftly – raising fears he could force Kyiv into a deal on Moscow’s terms.

Zelensky on Sunday said Kyiv needed an “enduring” peace to protect it from Russia, after talks in Paris with Trump, who said he would “probably” reduce aid to Ukraine.