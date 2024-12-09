AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
Four Israeli soldiers killed in accidental explosion in Lebanon

Reuters Published 09 Dec, 2024
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: Four Israeli soldiers who were killed in southern Lebanon were likely killed in an accidental detonation of explosives as they demolished a Hezbollah tunnel laden with weapons, Israel’s Army Radio reported on Monday.

The Israeli military said that four soldiers fell in combat, without providing further details. Army Radio said that the incident happened on Sunday and that an initial review found that the detonation set off secondary explosions, leading to the collapse of the tunnel while the soldiers were in it.

Lebanese army says 1 person killed, 4 soldiers wounded in Israeli strike

Israeli authorities did not blame the explosion on Hezbollah or say it was a violation of the Nov. 26 ceasefire agreement, though the two sides have accused each other of other infractions over the past two weeks.

