AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
AIRLINK 197.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.83%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.78%)
DCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.12%)
DFML 43.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
DGKC 105.67 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (9.38%)
FCCL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.02%)
FFBL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUBC 120.56 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.33%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
KEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.32%)
KOSM 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.71%)
MLCF 49.61 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (6.6%)
NBP 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.56%)
OGDC 197.07 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.18%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 176.26 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.97%)
PRL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.15%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.23 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
TPLP 12.74 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.98%)
TREET 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.21%)
TRG 60.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.37%)
UNITY 39.02 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (6.93%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.57%)
BR100 11,749 Increased By 48.7 (0.42%)
BR30 36,171 Increased By 760.4 (2.15%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Dec 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kremlin refuses to confirm if Assad in Russia

AFP Published 09 Dec, 2024 04:41pm

MOSCOW: The Kremlin declined on Monday to confirm reports that toppled Syrian president Bashar al-Assad had fled to Moscow, adding that it was “surprised” by the rebel takeover.

“As for Mr Assad’s whereabouts, I’ve got nothing to tell you,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

A Kremlin source told Russian news agencies on Sunday that Assad and his family were in Moscow, hours after he fled the country as Islamist-led rebels entered Damascus.

Assad’s son has been studying in the Russian capital.

Peskov said on Monday that if Russia granted asylum to Assad and his family, this would be a decision taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US to work with partners in Syria to manage risk after Assad toppled, Biden says

“Of course such decisions cannot be taken without the head of state, and it’s his decision,” Peskov said.

He said there was no meeting with Assad on Putin’s agenda.

Russia has given shelter to several ousted leaders, including former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych.

In brief comments on the dramatic events in Syria over the last few days, Peskov admitted the Kremlin was taken by surprise.

“What happened has surprised the whole world and, in this case, we are no exception,” he said.

Russia has strategically important army and naval bases in Syria, where it launched a military intervention on the side of Assad in 2015.

“Now there will be a very complex period due to instability,” Peskov said.

Asked what would happen to Russia’s bases, he said: “It is too early to say. This is a subject for discussion with whoever is going to be in power in Syria.”

The Kremlin spokesman said that the security of the bases was “very important”.

“We are doing everything that is possible and necessary to get in touch with those who can provide security. And our military are also taking precautionary measures,” it said.

The Kremlin source quoted by Russian news agencies on Sunday had said the rebels who ousted Assad “guaranteed the security of Russian army bases and diplomatic institutions on Syria’s territory”.

Syria’s embassy in Moscow raised the opposition flag at the building on Monday, with a spokesman saying the facility was operating normally.

Peskov said Russia was “in dialogue” with Turkey, which supported rebel forces in Syria, saying: “Here it’s important to maintain dialogue with all countries. We firmly intend to do this and analyse the situation.”

Bashar al Assad Syria rebel Syria army syria civil war

Comments

200 characters

Kremlin refuses to confirm if Assad in Russia

Another record high: KSE-100 closes shy of 110,000

Govt set to start fresh round of its PIA privatisation pursuit

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Mitchell’s key shareholders halt stake sale talks with CCL Holding

Amir Hayat ends tenure as PIA Holding Company CEO

UAE to impose 15% minimum top-up tax on large multinationals from January

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Afghan envoy calls on foreign minister Ishaq Dar

Extreme heat puts garment factory workers in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam at risk: study

Unity Foods secures key certification, eyes global biofuel market

Read more stories