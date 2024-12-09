AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
India envoy in Bangladesh to smooth months of tensions

AFP Published 09 Dec, 2024 04:37pm
This handout photograph taken on December 9, 2024 and released by Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows India’s foreign secretary Vikram Misri shaking hands with his Bangladesh’s counterpart Mohammad Jashim Uddin (L) during a meeting in Dhaka. Photo: AFP
This handout photograph taken on December 9, 2024 and released by Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows India’s foreign secretary Vikram Misri shaking hands with his Bangladesh’s counterpart Mohammad Jashim Uddin (L) during a meeting in Dhaka. Photo: AFP

DHAKA: India’s top career diplomat was in Bangladesh on Monday to defuse tensions between the two neighbours arising from the August overthrow of autocratic ex-premier Sheikh Hasina in a student-led revolution.

Hasina’s iron-fisted rule was strongly backed by India and the 77-year-old remains in New Delhi where she took refuge after her ouster, despite Bangladesh announcing it would seek her extradition.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, leader of an interim government tasked with implementing democratic reforms, has condemned acts of “Indian aggression” that he alleged were intended to destabilise his administration.

Vikram Misri, the secretary of India’s foreign ministry, arrived in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Monday for the first in-person meeting between top officials of both countries since Hasina’s ouster.

Bangladesh summons Indian envoy after consulate attack

“It needs to be recognised that there has been a qualitative shift in the relationship between the two countries,” Bangladesh’s de facto foreign minister Touhid Hossain said Sunday, ahead of Misri’s visit.

“Acknowledging this reality, the relationship must be carried forward.”

Misri was slated to meet with Touhid and Yunus while in Dhaka.

Yunus, 84, faced numerous criminal proceedings during Hasina’s regime that her critics say were concocted to sideline one of her most high-profile potential rivals.

He has been a vocal critic of India for backing Hasina’s rule to the hilt despite the mounting rights abuses seen over her 15-year tenure.

India, for its part, has accused Muslim-majority Bangladesh of failing to adequately protect its minority Hindu community from reprisal attacks after Hasina’s toppling.

The arrest of a prominent Hindu priest in Bangladesh on sedition charges last month further added to tensions, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s right-wing supporters urging his government to take a more hardline stance on Dhaka.

Yunus’s administration has repeatedly acknowledged and condemned attacks on Hindus, but also insists that in many cases they were motivated by politics rather than religion.

Yunus has accused India of exaggerating the scale of the violence and running a “propaganda campaign” against his government.

Numerous anti-India street demonstrations have been staged in Bangladesh since Hasina’s ouster.

On Sunday hundreds of activists from the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) marched to the Indian High Commission (embassy) in Dhaka but dispersed peacefully after their route was blocked by police.

They were protesting against the attempted storming of a Bangladeshi consulate in India by Hindu activists some days earlier, which prompted Dhaka to lodge a formal protest and recall two of its diplomats.

