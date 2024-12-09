AGL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.15%)
South Africa overpower Sri Lanka to sweep series

Reuters Published December 9, 2024 Updated December 9, 2024 03:31pm
GQEBERHA: Spinner Keshav Maharaj took five wickets as South Africa secured a 109-run victory over Sri Lanka on the last day of the second Test at St George’s Park on Monday and a 2-0 sweep of the series.

Maharaj finished with figures of 5-76 as South Africa took 70 minutes to dismiss Sri Lanka for 238 in a game that had been set up for a thrilling finale as both teams required a win to keep them in contention for a place in next June’s World Test Championship final.

Sri Lanka resumed on 205-5 needing 143 for victory and the home side required five wickets but it proved an anticlimax as the hosts ran through the batting line-up to add to their 233-run victory in the first Test in Durban.

It took South Africa seven overs to make a breakthrough on Monday, ending a 97-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Kusal Mendes caught by Aiden Markram off Maharaj.

It was sharp catch for Markram and only given out after a check by the television umpire to see whether it was cleanly taken.

Mendes made 46 and was followed shortly after by captain Dhananajaya de Silva, who got a healthy edge to a quick delivery from Kagiso Rabada to depart for 50.

That left the tail exposed and South Africa wasted no time with Maharaj grabbing the wickets of Prabath Jayasuriya, caught at extra cover by Temba Bavuma, and Vishwa Fernando, who slogged it up into the sky to be caught by Marco Jansen.

Jansen took the last wicket of Lahiru Kumara to ensure South Africa moved to the top of the WTC standings.

Australia quick Hazlewood could be back for third India Test

“That was what Test cricket is all about,” said South Africa captain Bavuma, who was named man of the series for his batting performances.

Rare

“It is rare to play for five days and also rare when the game is always in the balance and both teams are in contention. Sri Lanka asked the right questions with an intimidating batting line-up.

“They made us work for the result but it was testament to our character as a team we stayed in the fight and backed it up from a skills point of view,” Bavuma added. Sri Lanka are now out of contention for the WTC.

“The boys were in the game until the last day but it wasn’t good enough,” said De Silva.

“Their bowling attack was always asking questions. It was a good challenge, but I think they played better than us.

