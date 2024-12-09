AGL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 196.50 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (1.14%)
BOP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.7%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.22%)
DCL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.51%)
DFML 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.79%)
DGKC 106.27 Increased By ▲ 9.66 (10%)
FCCL 39.46 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.65%)
FFBL 80.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.62%)
FFL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
HUBC 120.84 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.56%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.47%)
KEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (8.01%)
KOSM 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.42%)
MLCF 50.00 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (7.43%)
NBP 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.53%)
OGDC 197.60 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (1.45%)
PAEL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.46%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
PPL 175.99 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.81%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PTC 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.42%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.06%)
TPLP 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (8.21%)
TREET 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.83%)
TRG 60.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.38%)
UNITY 38.87 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (6.52%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.14%)
BR100 11,751 Increased By 50.5 (0.43%)
BR30 36,196 Increased By 785.3 (2.22%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Dec 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China calls for ‘political solution’ to restore stability in Syria

Reuters Published 09 Dec, 2024 01:02pm

BEIJING: China’s foreign ministry on Monday called for a “political solution” to be found in Syria as soon as possible to restore stability and order, after rebels seized the Syrian capital over the weekend and its president fled to Russia.

China is closely following developments in Syria, and hopes all relevant parties will act in the fundamental interests of the Syrian people, Mao Ning, spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, said at a regular news conference.

On Sunday, Syrian rebels announced on state television that they had ousted President Bashar al-Assad, ending a 50-year family dynasty in an offensive that raised fears of a new wave of instability in a Middle East already gripped by war.

With Assad ousted, a new era starts in Syria as the world watches

The lightning advance of a militia alliance spearheaded by Hayat al-Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a former al-Qaeda affiliate, marked one of the biggest turning points for the region in generations.

HTS is designated as a terrorist group by the United States, Turkey and the United Nations.

“The future and destiny of Syria should be decided by the Syrian people, and we hope that all the relevant parties will find a political solution to restore stability and order as soon as possible,” Mao said.

Syria Russia Al Qaeda China’s Foreign Ministry Syrian government Mao Ning President Bashar al Assad Syrian rebels syria civil war Hayat al Tahrir al Sham

Comments

200 characters

China calls for ‘political solution’ to restore stability in Syria

Now revenue leakages come under govt focus

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

FBR closes down sugar mill in Sindh

Mitchell’s key shareholders halt stake sale talks with CCL Holding

Amir Hayat ends tenure as PIA Holding Company CEO

Unity Foods secures key certification, eyes global biofuel market

Oil rises amid China monetary policy move, Assad’s fall

With Assad ousted, a new era starts in Syria as the world watches

Private sector participation: PD urges Nepra to amend licencing regulations of Discos

Societies Registration Bill: Fazl postpones ‘Islamabad march’

Read more stories