New Zealand opener Conway to miss third England Test

WELLINGTON: Opener Devon Conway will miss the third Test against England, New Zealand cricket said Monday, clearing the way for the return of unwanted batter Will Young.

The out-of-touch Conway is awaiting the birth of his first child so won’t join the Black Caps squad in Hamilton, where the final Test of the series begins on Saturday.

England hold an unassailable 2-0 lead after winning the second Test in Wellington on Sunday by 323 runs.

Conway’s place in the squad will be taken by middle-order batter Mark Chapman but the more experienced Young is likely to be promoted to the starting XI.

Young was a contentious omission from the first two England Tests following a consistent run of scores during New Zealand’s 3-0 sweep of India in October and November, scoring 244 runs at an average just short of 50.

He made way for the returning Kane Williamson for the England Tests after Williamson missed the Indian tour with injury.

Conway has been out of form, having failed to score a century for nearly two years.

The 33-year-old has been dismissed for scores of 2, 8, 11 and 0 in the England series.

Young, 32, batted at number three throughout the India series but has predominantly played as an opener throughout his 19-Test career.