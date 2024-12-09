AGL 40.20 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.66%)
AIRLINK 202.00 Increased By ▲ 7.71 (3.97%)
BOP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.52%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.06%)
DFML 43.88 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.74%)
DGKC 102.85 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (6.46%)
FCCL 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.58%)
FFBL 81.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
FFL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HUBC 119.71 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.61%)
HUMNL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.56%)
KEL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
KOSM 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.42%)
MLCF 48.51 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (4.23%)
NBP 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.17%)
OGDC 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.04%)
PAEL 35.44 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.01%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
PPL 176.40 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.05%)
PRL 32.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.78%)
PTC 26.20 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.63%)
SEARL 118.80 Increased By ▲ 8.76 (7.96%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.29 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.32%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.59%)
TREET 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.83%)
TRG 59.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.9%)
UNITY 39.26 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.59%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.86%)
BR100 11,670 Decreased By -30.8 (-0.26%)
BR30 35,958 Increased By 547.3 (1.55%)
KSE100 109,492 Increased By 438.1 (0.4%)
KSE30 33,968 Increased By 119.1 (0.35%)
Dec 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Diego Simeone lauds Atletico substitutes in comeback win over Sevilla

Reuters Published 09 Dec, 2024 11:50am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone praised the impact of his substitutes after his side rallied to record their ninth straight win in all competitions by beating Sevilla 4-3 in LaLiga on Sunday.

Atletico rallied from 3-1 down in the second half helped by Simeone’s substitutions, including the introduction of Brazilian winger Samuel Lino, who equalised before Antoine Griezmann sealed the comeback.

With Atletico sitting third on 35 points, one point behind Real Madrid and just three behind leaders Barcelona, the Argentine coach pointed to the performance of substitutes as key to making his side a title contender.

“The team is working very well as a unit. It makes me happy when those who are waiting enter into the match well. Because that’s the strength to stay in the game,” Simeone told a news conference.

“They have all played since we started (the season) and they have played quite a lot, almost all of them. Some have made better use of the chances they’ve been given, others are trying to improve to get more.

“Lino’s goal makes me happy because he’s been looking for it. Today he scored an important goal for the comeback and hopefully it will give him the confidence he needs.

“Today the team made me very happy with the reaction they had with the substitutions.” Atletico’s talisman and all-time top scorer Griezmann bagged a double, earning praise from his coach.

Diego Simeone says players who provoke fans should be punished

“He wasn’t playing well in the first half, but with little he had already done a lot,” Simeone said. “In the second half I think he improved, the fourth goal came, and well, we love him a lot.

“He’s a guy who has always given absolutely everything to Atletico Madrid.” Despite Atletico’s fine form, Simeone remained cautious and said his team will face more challenges during a very long season.

“In a long season, with so many games, with LaLiga, Champions League, Copa del Rey, Club World Cup, there are many games and obviously we are going to have to go through different stages,” he said.

“The most important thing is to be strong and to make sure that these situations do as little damage as possible.”

Atletico madrid LaLiga Diego Simeone

Comments

200 characters

Diego Simeone lauds Atletico substitutes in comeback win over Sevilla

PSX recovers as buying momentum returns, KSE-100 up over 1,100 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

FBR closes down sugar mill in Sindh

Mitchell’s key shareholders halt stake sale talks with CCL Holding

Private sector participation: PD urges Nepra to amend licencing regulations of Discos

Oil edges up as rising Mideast tensions offset demand fears

Societies Registration Bill: Fazl postpones ‘Islamabad march’

Corporate Registry Department, Licensing and Registration Div: SECP delegates specified powers and functions

PBA urges PEMRA to reinstate TAM services

IESCO starts implementing PM’s ‘winter package’

Read more stories