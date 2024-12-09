AGL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 200.10 Increased By ▲ 5.81 (2.99%)
BOP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.52%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
DCL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.86%)
DFML 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.76%)
DGKC 102.58 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (6.18%)
FCCL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.13%)
FFBL 81.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.47%)
FFL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
HUBC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.28%)
HUMNL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
KOSM 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.42%)
MLCF 48.80 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (4.86%)
NBP 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.17%)
OGDC 196.85 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.06%)
PAEL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.7%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 175.70 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.65%)
PRL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.54%)
PTC 26.20 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.63%)
SEARL 118.79 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.95%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.06%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.59%)
TREET 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.83%)
TRG 59.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.83%)
UNITY 39.26 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.59%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.86%)
BR100 11,670 Decreased By -30.8 (-0.26%)
BR30 35,958 Increased By 547.3 (1.55%)
KSE100 109,419 Increased By 365.5 (0.34%)
KSE30 33,946 Increased By 97.3 (0.29%)
Dec 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan revises Q3 GDP higher, keeps alive BOJ rate-hike expectations

Reuters Published 09 Dec, 2024 10:11am

TOKYO: Japan’s economy expanded in July-September at a faster pace than initially reported thanks to upward revisions in capital investment and exports, keeping alive market expectations for a near-term interest rate hike by the central bank.

But a downward revision on consumption underscores the fragile nature of the economic recovery, and leaves uncertainty on how soon the central bank could raise interest rates again, with a December hike not guaranteed either, some analysts say.

The data will be among factors the BOJ will scrutinise at its next policy meeting on Dec. 18-19, when some analysts expect a hike in short-term interest rates from the current 0.25%.

“It does support the case for a December rate hike, though the weakness in consumption is a concern,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose an annualised 1.2% in the three months to September, the Cabinet Office’s revised data showed on Monday, higher than economists’ median forecast and the initial estimate of 0.9% growth.

The revised numbers translate into a quarter-on-quarter expansion of 0.3% in price-adjusted terms, compared with a 0.2% growth in preliminary data released on Nov. 15.

The upgrade was caused in part by a smaller-than-expected decline in capital expenditure, which fell 0.1% in the third quarter compared with a preliminary reading of a 0.2% drop.

It compared with economists’ estimate for a 0.1% rise.

IMF cuts Japan’s growth forecast, projects rebound in 2025

External demand, or exports minus imports, knocked 0.2 percentage point off growth, less than a 0.4 point drop in the preliminary reading, the revised GDP data showed. Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of the Japanese economy, rose 0.7%, less than the preliminary reading of 0.9% growth.

“While the data isn’t something that gives a huge boost to rate hike expectations, it won’t be a hindrance to raising rates either,” said Uichiro Nozaki, an economist at Nomura Securities.

The upward revision still leaves third-quarter GDP growth much slower than an annualised 2.2% expansion in the April-June period, which was largely in reaction to a contraction in the first quarter caused by output disruptions in some auto plants.

The BOJ phased out a decade-long, radical stimulus in March and raised short-term interest rates to 0.25% in July on the view Japan was progressing towards sustainably achieving its 2% inflation target.

Governor Kazuo Ueda has signalled readiness to raise rates again if the BOJ becomes more convinced that inflation will durably stay around 2% backed by rising wages and robust domestic demand.

Nozaki at Nomura Securities expects consumption to have slowed in the current quarter, but to rebound in the January-March quarter on prospects of firm wage growth.

But others are less optimistic about Japan’s economy with overseas uncertainties, such as threats of higher tariffs by US President-elect Donald Trump, clouding the outlook.

“While improvements in real wages will underpin consumption, the recovery in external demand will be muted as overseas growth stagnates,” said Masato Koike, senior economist at Sompo Institute Plus.

“Japan’s economy will continue recovering but the pace will be modest,” he added. Many market players expect the BOJ to hike rates again by the March end of the current fiscal year, though they are divided on whether it would come in December or early next year.

The BOJ is staying guarded on the timing of the next rate hike with December hardly a done deal given soft consumption, its governor’s cautious decision-making style and anxiety over US economic policy in a second Trump presidency, sources have told Reuters.

Bank of Japan gdp Japan economy

Comments

200 characters

Japan revises Q3 GDP higher, keeps alive BOJ rate-hike expectations

PSX recovers as buying momentum returns, KSE-100 up over 1,100 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

FBR closes down sugar mill in Sindh

Mitchell’s key shareholders halt stake sale talks with CCL Holding

Private sector participation: PD urges Nepra to amend licencing regulations of Discos

Oil edges up as rising Mideast tensions offset demand fears

Societies Registration Bill: Fazl postpones ‘Islamabad march’

Corporate Registry Department, Licensing and Registration Div: SECP delegates specified powers and functions

PBA urges PEMRA to reinstate TAM services

IESCO starts implementing PM’s ‘winter package’

Read more stories