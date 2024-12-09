AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-09

MDCAT ‘retake exam’ successfully conducted across Sindh

MDCAT 'retake exam' successfully conducted across Sindh

ISLAMABAD: MDCAT Retake Exam has been conducted successfully across Sindh on 8th December 2024. On the directives of the Honourable Sindh high Court, Karachi the IBA University Sukkur was assigned the task to conduct the retake MDCAT exam across Sindh.

The president PM&DC Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj in a statement issued by PM&DC apprised the media that the exam was held in seven (07) centers in five (05) divisions including Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Banazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana. Total 38,684 candidates appeared in the retake exam.

He added that as the IBA University Sukkur was given the task to conduct the MDCAT retake exam, PM&DC assigned officers to observe the MDCAT retake exam at all the centers on the request of IBA University Sukkur. The examination commenced at 11:05 a.m. simultaneously across Sindh and was successfully concluded after duration of three hours and 30 minutes.

He added that he visited all examination centers in Karachi during the MDCAT exams and met with Sakandar Asif Sheikh Vice chancellor of IBA University Sukkar and Secretary of Health Sindh. PM&DC Officers were also present at all the centers for supervision. He added that the provincial, divisional and district authorities including security agencies, FIA and I.B were also deputed for necessary support. IBA Sukkur authorities gave fool-proof arrangements for the smooth conduct of the test.

The President PM&DC also had a high-powered vigilance committee meeting a day before the MDCAT examination with key stakeholders to discuss the preparations and security arrangements.

Among the participants were the Secretary Health Sindh, the Secretary universities and boards, special Secretary Home department and Vice-Chancellor of IBA University Sukkur and Director of examination PM&DC. The discussions focused on enhancing coordination, streamlining examination logistics, and addressing any challenges faced by candidates during the process.

