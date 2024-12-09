AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.43%)
CNERGY 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
DFML 43.13 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
DGKC 96.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.59%)
FCCL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.15%)
FFBL 81.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
HUBC 118.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.72%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
KOSM 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
MLCF 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.26%)
NBP 77.23 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.86%)
OGDC 194.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.33%)
PAEL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.29%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.82%)
PPL 174.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
PRL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.7%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 110.04 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (6.63%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.58%)
TOMCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.82%)
TREET 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.08%)
TRG 60.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.56%)
UNITY 36.49 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.68%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-09

Ministry holding tests for appointment of 20 members of ATIR

Recorder Report Published 09 Dec, 2024 07:14am

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Law and Justice on the directions of the prime minister is organizing a Qualifying Skills Test for appointment of approximately 20 vacant posts of Members in the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR).

According to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the test is being conducted by the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) at its Islamabad Examination Centre.

In June 2024, the Ministry of Law and Justice invited the applications to fill these vacancies. Approximately 300 applicants applied, and after thorough scrutiny 262 were invited to participate in the test. To ensure the test process was transparent, fair, competitive and in secure environment, the NUST has been selected.

The ATIR is a quasi-judicial forum that hears appeals against the orders passed by the Regional Commissioners/Commissioners of Inland Revenue Services (IRS). The Tribunal plays a critical role in ensuring effective tax recovery and resolution of disputes, directly influencing national revenue generation.

Moreover, it is a pivotal step towards filling key vacancies through competitive process in ATIR to expedite the resolution of cases pending for years and the collection of taxes is essential for addressing national challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NUST FBR ATIR Ministry of Law and Justice Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue ATIR members appointment Tests Qualifying Skills Test

Comments

200 characters

Ministry holding tests for appointment of 20 members of ATIR

FBR closes down sugar mill in Sindh

Private sector participation: PD urges Nepra to amend licencing regulations of Discos

Societies Registration Bill: Fazl postpones ‘Islamabad march’

Corporate Registry Department, Licensing and Registration Div: SECP delegates specified powers and functions

PBA urges PEMRA to reinstate TAM services

IESCO starts implementing PM’s ‘winter package’

IK forms panel for talks with govt

Vawda speaks of former ISI chief’s court martial

42.3m individuals added to electoral rolls since GE-2013: FAFEN

All scheduled banks: Hajj applications can be submitted till Tuesday

Read more stories