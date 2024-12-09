Ministry holding tests for appointment of 20 members of ATIR

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Law and Justice on the directions of the prime minister is organizing a Qualifying Skills Test for appointment of approximately 20 vacant posts of Members in the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR).

According to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the test is being conducted by the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) at its Islamabad Examination Centre.

In June 2024, the Ministry of Law and Justice invited the applications to fill these vacancies. Approximately 300 applicants applied, and after thorough scrutiny 262 were invited to participate in the test. To ensure the test process was transparent, fair, competitive and in secure environment, the NUST has been selected.

The ATIR is a quasi-judicial forum that hears appeals against the orders passed by the Regional Commissioners/Commissioners of Inland Revenue Services (IRS). The Tribunal plays a critical role in ensuring effective tax recovery and resolution of disputes, directly influencing national revenue generation.

Moreover, it is a pivotal step towards filling key vacancies through competitive process in ATIR to expedite the resolution of cases pending for years and the collection of taxes is essential for addressing national challenges.

