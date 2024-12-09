AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-09

Gandapur rejects Bushra’s claim of leaving her alone

NNI Published 09 Dec, 2024 06:43am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder wife Bushra Bibi’s claim to leave her alone at D-Chowk.

While speaking to the media in Dera Ismail Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur asserted that he was accompanied with Bushra Bibi all the time, from the beginning to the end of the rally. “If Bushra Bibi was pointing to someone else, it is her personal opinion, but as far as I am concerned, I was with her all the time,” Gandapur said.

Earlier, Bushra Bibi, speaking to party workers in Charsadda, recounted how she was left alone at D-Chowk during a critical moment. “I am not someone who runs away.” She revealed that at 12:30 AM, she was alone in her car at D-Chowk, with no one knowing which vehicle she was in. “People were forcibly clearing D-Chowk, but I stayed because the founder hadn’t asked us to leave,” she said.

In a separate development, the truth about claims regarding the Bushra Bibi, being present at D-Chowk late at night during the November 24 protest has been revealed.

According to reports, the assertion of Bushra Bibi’s presence at D-Chowk around 12:30 am proved false. Ground realities have debunked the claim, revealing variance in the timeline.

At 8:30 pm, Imran Khan’s wife, accompanied by PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur, was seen near Nadra Office after moving away from Kulsoom Plaza. Following this, PTI leadership was absent from D-Chowk, leaving workers confused.

Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin reportedly left D-Chowk in the same vehicle, and by 11:30 pm, only some party workers remained in the area while the leadership had disappeared.

