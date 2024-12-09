Prices of food items show mixed trend

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of essential commodities including live chicken / meat, vegetable, flour, sugar and cooking oil/ ghee and others was witnessed in the retail market.

Live chicken was available at Rs340/kg while farm eggs being sold at 360-400/dozen against the in retail market and the hen eggs at Rs500-600/dozen, according to a weekly market survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

The survey said cow meat prices at Rs1100/kg with bone and without bone Rs1300/kg in the open market. Price of mutton beef touched at Rs2400-2500/kg in the open market.

No change was witnessed in prices of cooking oil/ghee prices, the survey said.

The survey added sugar was available at Rs144-150/kg in the retail market.

Tomato price has dropped at Rs140/kg which was selling at Rs200/kg in the previous week. Price of onion was at Rs110-120/kg. Likewise, ginger and garlic are available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively. Green chili was available at Rs120-150/kg, the survey said. Peas was being sold at Rs300-400 per kg, capsicum at Rs150/kg, ladyfinger Rs80/ kg, and curry Rs70/kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/kg, turnip at Rs100-120/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kg, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/kg, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/kg, the survey said. Arvi was available at Rs150/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs140/kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs100-120/kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70-80/per kg in the retail market.

Price of flour also remained unchanged as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs2200-2300 and brown-colored flour sac at Rs1800-1900 in the open market. Wheat flours other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained high in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500/ kg.

The survey said good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs270kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs250/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024