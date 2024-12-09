AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.43%)
CNERGY 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
DFML 43.13 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
DGKC 96.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.59%)
FCCL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.15%)
FFBL 81.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
HUBC 118.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.72%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
KOSM 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
MLCF 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.26%)
NBP 77.23 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.86%)
OGDC 194.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.33%)
PAEL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.29%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.82%)
PPL 174.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
PRL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.7%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 110.04 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (6.63%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.58%)
TOMCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.82%)
TREET 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.08%)
TRG 60.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.56%)
UNITY 36.49 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.68%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-12-09

Romanians demand to vote after scrapped elections

AFP Published 09 Dec, 2024 06:43am

BUCHAREST: Romanians on Sunday protested outside a voting station near Bucharest together with far-right presidential frontrunner Calin Georgescu after a top court scrapped the scheduled run-off vote after allegations of Russian interference.

Georgescu unexpectedly topped the first round of voting on November 24 in the NATO and EU member bordering Ukraine.

But the constitutional court on Friday unanimously decided to annul the entire electoral process as it was “marred... by multiple irregularities and violations of electoral legislation”.

The annulment followed a spate of intelligence documents declassified by the presidency this week detailing allegations against Georgescu and Russia, including claims of “massive” social media promotion and cyberattacks.

More than 100 people gathered at a polling station near Bucharest on Sunday — the originally scheduled date of the run-off vote — shouting “Down with dictatorship”, “We want to vote” and “Thieves”.

“I am here for democracy, because in my opinion it no longer exists,” Adriana Iaercau, a 60-year-old teacher, told AFP.

“We are with him (Georgescu) from the beginning. It was a democratic process. Everything was fine till Friday when they decided to kill the democracy that was brought (to) Romania in 1989” when Communism ended, said Sorin Scuratovschi, a 46-year-old account manager.

Georgescu accused the authorities to have cancelled the elections by fear he would win.

“I’m here in the name of democracy and always will be,” Georgescu told reporters outside the closed polling station.

Georgescu — who has called the cancellation “a formalised coup d’etat” — said he is contesting the vote cancellation in court, as is another far-right party, AUR, which has also called on its supporters to go to polling stations later Sunday.

On Saturday, police raided three houses in Brasov city in central Romania as part of the investigation “in connection with crimes of voter corruption, money laundering, computer forgery”.

Among the houses searched was that of businessman Bogdan Peschir, a TikTok user who according to the declassified documents allegedly paid $381,000 to those involved in the promotion of Georgescu, Romanian media reported.

Georgescu on Sunday said he did not know Peschir, who has compared his support for the 62-year-old former civil servant to the world’s richest man Elon Musk’s backing of US president-elect Donald Trump.

Romania’s authorities allege “preferential treatment” of Georgescu on TikTok — a claim the social media platform has denied.

In the declassified documents they also said Romania was a “target for aggressive Russian hybrid actions”, including cyberattacks.

Georgescu — a past admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin who most recently has reframed himself as “ultra pro-Trump” — told US broadcaster Sky News on Saturday that there were no links between him and Russia.

Following the vote cancellation — rare in Europe — the United States said it had faith in Romania’s institutions, while Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has slammed it as “denying the will of the people”. A new government — to be formed after the ruling Social Democrats won last weekend’s legislative elections — is expected to set a fresh date for the presidential vote.

In the parliamentary election, far-right parties secured an unprecedented third of the ballots on mounting anger over soaring inflation and fears over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

NATO cyberattacks Calin Georgescu

Comments

200 characters

Romanians demand to vote after scrapped elections

FBR closes down sugar mill in Sindh

Private sector participation: PD urges Nepra to amend licencing regulations of Discos

Societies Registration Bill: Fazl postpones ‘Islamabad march’

Corporate Registry Department, Licensing and Registration Div: SECP delegates specified powers and functions

PBA urges PEMRA to reinstate TAM services

IESCO starts implementing PM’s ‘winter package’

IK forms panel for talks with govt

Vawda speaks of former ISI chief’s court martial

42.3m individuals added to electoral rolls since GE-2013: FAFEN

All scheduled banks: Hajj applications can be submitted till Tuesday

Read more stories