Pakistan Print 2024-12-09

Dr Yasir Nawab awarded PAS Gold Medal 2024

Press Release Published 09 Dec, 2024 06:43am

FAISALABAD: Dr. Yasir Nawab, Professor at National Textile University and currently acting as Vice Chancellor of the University of Kamalia, has been awarded the Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS) Gold Medal 2024 in recognition of his outstanding research contributions in Engineering Sciences, including Earth Sciences, Information Technology, and Computer Science.

The prestigious PAS Gold Medal is one of the highest honors in Pakistan, awarded to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional achievements in their respective fields.

Dr. Yasir Nawab’s pioneering work in sustainability, engineering innovation, and cutting-edge research has placed him among the nation’s most accomplished scholars.

Dr. Nawab expressed his gratitude, stating, “I am deeply honored to receive the PAS Gold Medal. This recognition reflects not only my efforts but also the incredible support of my colleagues, students, and collaborators.

It strengthens my resolve to continue driving impactful research and advancing knowledge in engineering sciences.” The National Textile University and University of Kamalia celebrates this monumental achievement, which highlights Dr. Nawab’s dedication to excellence and his significant contributions to the advancement of science and technology in Pakistan and beyond.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

