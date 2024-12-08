Give dialogue a chance

EDITORIAL: In a political climate ridden with strife and conflict, the PPP’s decision on December 2 to engage in talks with all political parties, whether in government or in opposition, marks a much-needed, welcome attempt at bridging ostensibly insurmountable divides and addressing the pressing challenges facing the nation, ranging from security issues to those afflicting the digital economy and agriculture. The party’s Rabta committee, originally formed to address the PPP’s grievances with the ruling PML-N, has now also been tasked to engage with other parties to identify areas where political consensus can be achieved.

This follows on the heels of PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari striking a note of conciliation last week, calling for a dialogue to restore political stability in the wake of the PTI’s recent protest, which has further escalated tensions and caused much turbulence on the political landscape.

Notably, he also reaffirmed the PPP’s stance against the banning of political parties and the imposition of governor’s rule in provinces. Similarly, on the same day, the PTI’s incarcerated vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi also called for national reconciliation and consensus to achieve political stability, and urged the authorities to allow him a meeting with party founder Imran Khan so that he could share his perspective on the matter.

These developments demonstrate that despite the persistent hostilities between the rulers and the opposition, there are those among the political class who possess a shared recognition of the need for negotiations and cooperation to foster national cohesion, and to tackle the complex issues confronting the country.

It goes without saying that regardless of the deep differences between those in power and those that are part of the opposition, it is essential to keep the door open for dialogue. The political class must remember that progress is made and goals can be achieved when politicians remain ready to engage with all stakeholders. That is the fundamental distinction between democracies and non-democratic dispensations.

Given the array of crises we face - ranging from terrorism and a fragile economy to threats to the digital ecosystem, the volatile situation in Balochistan and Kurram, the environmental disasters wrought by climate change, and the extreme polarisation dividing the polity - it is imperative that all stakeholders acknowledge the necessity of engaging with those in the opposing camp. In fact, it is incumbent upon every political party, whether in power or not, to initiate dialogue and bridge differences, with the understanding that no preconditions should be attached to any negotiating exercise.

In the past, the coarsening of the political climate fuelled a culture where a zero-sum approach to politics was prioritised despite such a mindset rarely helping parties achieve their goals. In fact, it only bolstered the influence of non-democratic forces intent on undermining democratic processes.

This has resulted in a stunted political culture, fostered intolerance, undermined democratic principles, weakened the economy and caused significant setbacks to the cause of constitutionalism, hindering the nation’s ability to achieve lasting political and economic stability and growth.

In light of this history, the ruling PML-N has the responsibility to lead by example and prioritise the restoration of trust in the government machinery by engaging with all stakeholders, including the PTI. Resorting to belligerent rhetoric, and threatening to ban the PTI or impose governor’s rule in KP will only deepen divisions.

Similarly, the PTI must also realise that its refusal to talk with political parties that are part of the ruling coalition and its tendency to elevate leaders who engage in inflammatory rhetoric while relegating more moderate voices to the background has hindered its ability to achieve its objectives. The truth is that political gridlock benefits no one, and political issues are best resolved through engagement, i.e., through dialogue and seeking common ground.

