Spot rate unchanged on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,300 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs 18,800 to Rs 18,900 per maund.

Around, 2200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 17,350 per maund, 200 bales of Kotri Kabeer were sold at Rs 17,400 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur, 200 bales of Fort Abbas, 400 bales of Multan, 600 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund and 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchamged at Rs 17,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

