Prices of kitchen items show declining trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of the most essential kitchen items have witnessed a declining trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder on Saturday.

The survey observed sugar price in wholesale market remained stable at Rs6,300 per 50kg bag, while in retail it is being sold at Rs135/140 per kg. Chicken prices went down from Rs12,000 to Rs11,500 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which is being sold at Rs320 against Rs330 per kg and chicken meat is available at Rs500 per kg.

Eggs price witnessed a reduction of Rs1,800 per carton as it went down from Rs10,000 to Rs8,200 per carton of 30 dozen which in retail is being sold at Rs300 against Rs350 per dozen. Mutton and beef prices remained stable as normal quality mutton is available at Rs2,100 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs1,250 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,050. Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; turmeric powder price went down from Rs800 to Rs750 per kg and red chilli powder from Rs650 to Rs600 per kg.

Wheat flour prices witnessed no changes as the best quality flour is available at Rs1,355 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs1,400 per bag and normal quality wheat flour price remained stable at Rs1,320 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,350.

Pulses prices also remained stable as in retail market the best quality maash is available at Rs520 per kg, gram pulse at Rs370 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs330 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs450-550 per kg, moong at Rs310 per kg, and masoor price at Rs300 per kg. The prices of cooked food items remained stable as a cooked daal/vegetable plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs320, cooked beef plate at Rs550, cooked chicken plate at Rs500, cooked mutton at Rs750 and naan/roti is being sold at Rs25/30.

The official price of LPG went up from Rs254.19 to Rs254.30 per kg while in the market LPG is being sold at Rs310 per kg, which is Rs56 per kg higher than OGRA’s set price of Rs254 per kg for November. According to LPG traders, the LPG distributors and marketing companies are supplying them the commodity on higher prices as a result retailers are left with no option other than charging inflated rates from the consumers. According to LPG traders, the LPG marketing companies are making billions of rupees profit by overcharging the consumers, while the OGRA and other relevant departments from federal government to provincial governments have totally ignored the enforcement of official commodity rates, which in next three months is likely to reach Rs400 per kg mark.

The prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, witnessed no changes as a pack of 39 grams of spice is available at Rs140. Prices of the various varieties of rice remained stable as the best quality basmati rice in wholesale market is available at Rs11,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs300, normal quality Basmati at Rs9,000, which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs7,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs200.

Ghee/cooking oil prices witnessed no changes as B-grade ghee/oil price is stable at Rs6,900 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs460 per pack of 900 grams, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee price is stable at Rs2,450 per 5kg tin and cooking oil at Rs2,500 per 5-litre bottle. Prices of packed milk brands such as Milk Pak and Olpers in wholesales market have witnessed a slight reduction however the retailers as yet have not passed on the benefit to the end consumers as 250ml packed milk is being sold at Rs90 and Rs350 per litre. Fresh milk prices also remained stable at Rs230 per kg and yoghurt at Rs250 per kg. No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk such as Nido and Lactogen as 400gram Nido powder milk is available at Rs1,320 and 200gram pack at Rs700 per pack.

The survey observed no changes in bathing soaps prices as family-size Safeguard and Dettol like soaps are available at Rs150 per pack, family size Lux at Rs140, and detergent prices also remained stable as Ariel Surf, Brite, Express Power and others are available at Rs550 per kg pack. The prices of various brands of cold drinks such as Pepsi, Coke, Miranda and others remained stable as family-size bottle is available at Rs230.

Prices of most of the vegetables witnessed a reduction as ginger price went down from Rs1,800 to Rs1,700 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs430-450 against Rs450-500 per kg, local garlic price went up from Rs1,750 to Rs2,250 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs500-550 against Rs430-450 per kg and Quetta garlic price went up from Rs2,200 to Rs2,700 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs630-700 against Rs575-600 per kg.

Potato prices went down from Rs250-500 to Rs200-400 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are still being sold in the range of Rs60-110 against Rs65-120 per kg; tomato price in wholesale market went down from Rs350-550 to Rs300-450 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs80-120 against Rs100-150, and onion price went up from Rs400-575 to Rs450-600 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs110-160 against Rs100-150 per kg.

Capsicum price went down from Rs750 to Rs300 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs90-100 against Rs180-200 per kg, various varieties of pumpkin prices went up from Rs250-400 to Rs275-450 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs85-130 against Rs75-120 ; various types of tinda prices went down from Rs150-275 to Rs100-200 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs40-70 against Rs50-85 per kg; eggplant price went down from Rs200 to Rs120 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs50-60 against Rs60-70 per kg; cauliflower price went down from Rs400 to Rs300 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs75-85 against Rs100-120 per kg and cabbage price went down from Rs230 to Rs200 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs60-70 per kg against Rs70-80 per kg. Bitter gourd price went up from Rs400 to Rs500 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs130-140 against Rs110-130 per kg, green chili price went down from Rs500-550 to Rs350-400 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs90-110 against Rs100-150 per kg, carrot price went up Rs220 to Rs330 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs80-90 against Rs70-75 per kg and cucumber price went down from Rs200 to Rs120 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs40-50 against Rs65-70 per kg.

Yam price went up from Rs500 to Rs550 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs150-160 against Rs130-150 per kg; turnip price went down from Rs175-200 to Rs125-150 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs45-50 against Rs60-70 per kg; peas price is stable at Rs6,00 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs180-200 per kg; okra price went up Rs350 to Rs500 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs130-150 against Rs90-120 per kg, and fresh bean price went down from Rs500 to Rs400 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs120-130 against Rs150-170 per kg, ridge gourd price is stable at Rs450 per 5kg which in retail are being sold at Rs110-130 per kg, radish price is stable at Rs70 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs30-35 per kg, spinach price went down from Rs200 to Rs80 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs30-40 per kg against Rs50-60 per kg.

Fruit prices witnessed a mixed trend as various types of local apples are available in the range of Rs90-250 per kg guava price went up from Rs70-90 against Rs75-100 per kg. Bananas are available in the range of Rs50-130 per dozen; various varieties of oranges are available in the range of Rs110-170 against Rs100-140 per dozen; Persimmon at Rs180-250 per kg. Various varieties of grapes are being sold in the range of Rs200-350 against Rs150-330 per kg; pomegranates in the range of Rs200-300 per kg.

Business Recorder has noted a significant difference between the wholesale market prices, official prices fixed by market committees which consist of commissioners, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Assistant Commissioners (ACs), the special price control magistrates, representatives of wholesalers, retailers and general public.

Whenever the retailers are mentioned they are overcharging the consumers and not following the official price list, they are arguing that some quantity of fruits, vegetables and other products they purchase from the wholesale market always remain rotten. For instance, DC office has fixed onion price at Rs93-132 per kg (with a profit margin of Rs15 per kg for retailers) while retailers are charging Rs100-150 per kg by making various excuses from some quantity was rotten to high transportation charges to high rents.

People said that the retailers are always violating the official price list and sell all the items on higher rates. Consumers have blamed ineffective monitoring by commissioners, DCs, ACs, the special price control magistrates, and other relevant departments, consumers for artificial price hike. They urged the government to strictly enforce the official price list daily and weekly and prepare it in consultation with the respective traders’ unions and punish the violators.

Business Recorder has observed and repeatedly reported that retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price lists of household items at a prominent place and are not even providing on demand, which they are legally bound to provide the consumers and display at a prominent place.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024