Hamas armed wing releases video of Gaza hostage

AFP Published 07 Dec, 2024 10:41pm

JERUSALEM: The armed wing of Hamas, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, released a video on Saturday of an Israeli hostage held in the Gaza Strip since the Hamas attack of October 2023.

In the undated, three-and-half-minute video that AFP has not been able to verify, Matan Zangauker says in Hebrew that he has been in captivity for more than 420 days and calls for public pressure on the Israeli government to secure the release of all captives held in Gaza.

Zangauker, who was 24 at the time, was taken from Nir Oz kibbutz along with his partner, Ilana Gritzewsky. She was released during a truce last year.

His mother, Einav Zangauker, has been one of the most prominent figures in Israel calling for the government to negotiate a hostage release deal that would end the war.

Hamas says 33 hostages killed in course of war in Gaza

Addressing herself to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, she said: “That Matan is still alive today does not mean he will survive the winter or the continuing military pressure. The only way to bring Matan back is with a ceasefire.”

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a campaign group for relatives of those abducted to Gaza, said the video was evidence that hostages remained alive and that “the critical need” to secure their release “becomes more urgent with each passing hour”.

“These hostages’ lives hang by a thread,” the group said.

Critics have accused Netanyahu of stalling truce negotiations and prolonging the war to appease his far-right coalition partners.

There have been large and frequent protests in Israel since the early days of the war calling for the government to negotiate a hostage release deal with Hamas.

Palestinian kidnapped 251 people during their surprise attack, of whom 96 remain in Gaza including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

On Saturday, Qatar said “momentum is coming back” for the talks, while a source close to the Hamas delegation told AFP that a new round of negotiations will “most likely” begin in the coming week.

Doha has been mediating negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal alongside the United States and Egypt without success for more than a year.

