AGL 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.94%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.54%)
CNERGY 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.81%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.96%)
DGKC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.21%)
FCCL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.82%)
FFBL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.05%)
FFL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.78%)
HUBC 119.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.11%)
KEL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
KOSM 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.19%)
MLCF 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.66%)
NBP 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.56%)
OGDC 194.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.5%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.55%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.68%)
PPL 174.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.68%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 109.44 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (6.05%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.17%)
TOMCL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.55%)
TREET 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.82%)
TRG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.44%)
UNITY 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.84%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Iran launches heaviest space payload into orbit

AFP Published December 7, 2024 Updated December 7, 2024 07:14am

TEHRAN: Iran successfully launched on Friday its heaviest space payload, which includes a satellite and a space tug, using a domestically developed satellite carrier, official media reported.

Weighing 300 kilogrammes (660 pounds), the payload consisted of the Fakhr-1 telecommunications satellite and the Saman-1 space tug, according to state television.

The Saman-1 is an “orbital transmission system” designed to transport satellites from lower orbits to higher ones, as described by the Iran Space Research Center when it was unveiled in 2017. The launch marks an “operational step” toward transferring satellites into higher orbits, the TV report said.

The system was first introduced in February 2017 at a ceremony attended by Iran’s then-president, Hassan Rouhani, and was test-launched in 2022.

The payloads were launched using the homegrown Simorgh satellite carrier from the Imam Khomeini launch base in Semnan province.

Named after a mythical Iranian bird, the Simorgh is a two-stage, liquid-fuelled satellite launch vehicle developed by Iran’s defence ministry.

In September, Iran said it successfully put the Chamran-1 research satellite into orbit using the Ghaem-100 carrier, which is produced by the Revolutionary Guards’ aerospace division.

Western governments, including the United States, have repeatedly warned Iran against such launches, arguing technology used for satellites could be applied to ballistic missiles, potentially capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

Iran denies it wants nuclear weapons. It has consistently stated that its satellite and rocket launches are focused on civil and defense applications.

Last month, Russia launched 55 satellites, including two built by Iran — Koswar and Hodhod — reflecting the deepening political, economic and military relations between the two nations.

