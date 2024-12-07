Jam Kamal vows to boost trade in Balochistan

QUETTA: Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries Jam Kamal Khan on Friday vowed to boost trade activities, reaffirming government pledge to develop the infrastructure and set up industries in Balochistan.

“In line with the economic plan devised by the federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, industrial sector is being revived to boost economic activities in Balochistan,” he said while addressing to the members of Quetta Chamber of Commerce in provincial capital.

Jam Kamal Khan said that Balochistan is the trade gateway, connecting the central Asian countries to the rest of the world. He said that many countries are keen to invest in the transit, roads and ports of Pakistan and transport their goods to other parts of the world through Balochistan.

The minister said he visited the Quetta Chamber of Commerce to interact with business community and devise a joint strategy to enhance the trade in the region. He said the Balochistan province has huge transit potential due to its geographical location, adding that efforts would be taken to formulate formal trade mechanism in order to improve the sector. The Minister said that geographical location of Balochistan is very important in terms of trade which has a significant role in the development and economic activities of the country. “The federal government, he said is trying to encourage the business community making all-out efforts to facilitate the trade community. He expressed concerns over the lack of facilities in the special economic zones stressing the need for constructing special economic zones for giving rise to the business and trade.

Jam Kamal said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is paying special attention to the development of Balochistan. “PM is trying to develop all the sections of Balochistan equally so that the people of the province get benefits of the government policies.

On this occasion, he assured the business community that concrete steps would be taken to solve the problems of the business community on a priority basis. He noted that the PM has formulated a special committee for the enhancement of formal trade and called a meeting of the committee to discuss the issues faced by the business community and devise a concerted strategy. He deplored that the provinces have hesitating to own commerce industries and not paying required attentions for the promotion of exports.

Jam Kamal Khan expressed concerned over the poor infrastructure and energy issues terming them main hurdles behind the slow pace of business activities in Balochistan.

“Balochistan province has limited industries and trade opportunities and the business community is facing difficulties due to energy crises and lack of infrastructure he said.