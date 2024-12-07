Senate panel discusses ‘missing house files’ issue

ISLAMABAD: Senate Functional Committee on Government Assurances deliberated on the missing files of houses located in the I-10/4 and F-11/3 sectors of Islamabad.

Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan chaired meeting of the Senate Functional Committee on Government Assurances held on Friday at the Parliament House.

The CDA presented their stance, claiming they have initiated an internal inquiry and are re-verifying all cases.

Upon verification, they found that the allotment of a plot in I-10/4 was fake.

The secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs stated that this is a sensitive matter and, therefore, the issue must be revisited by analysing the initial court orders to determine whether an appeal was filed.

However, the chairman of the committee expressed dissatisfaction with the CDA’s handling of the matter. He stated that if the file is not found within a specified time frame, the issue will be forwarded to the chairman Senate.

Similarly, the issue of a missing file of the plot in Sector F-11/3 was also discussed. The secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs remarked that this issue had not been discussed as assurance in the House and proper procedure within the mandate of the Senate Committee should be followed. The chairman of the committee, in consensus with the members, stated that the case should be routed through proper channel.

The committee also discussed the assurance given by the Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication during the Senate sitting held on 4th August 2022, regarding the non-availability of 4G data and voice call services in the Dheri Mera area, Abbottabad district.

Senator Kamran Murtaza, who raised this issue, expressed his frustration that the matter remains unresolved and that the situation has not improved. Other committee members also lamented that areas in Balochistan and Waziristan face even worse conditions and recommended that regions with connectivity issues across Pakistan be included in the list of recommendations. An update on this matter will be reconsidered at the next meeting.

Additionally, the committee reviewed the assurance given by the Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination during the Senate sitting held on 4th January 2022, regarding the provision of an MRI machine at the Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital and the repair of the MRI machine at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad. It was reported that the MRI machine at PIMS has been in working condition since September 2023. The MRI machine for the Polyclinic Hospital; however, will be installed in February 2025, as per negotiations with the government of Japan. It was noted that the machine has already arrived at the hospital, but due to the current circumstances in the country, the installation was delayed by the government of Japan. The installation is now scheduled for February next year.

Furthermore, the issue regarding the cumbersome and difficult claims process provided by Jubilee Insurance for the employees of Bahria University, Islamabad, was also discussed. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) reported that out of 5,706 cases, 5,693 have been approved, with only 13 cases remaining, which are expected to be resolved within 10 working days.

Similarly, the issue of a road constructed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Quaid-i-Azam University’s land was addressed. It was reported that the compensatory land has now been allocated.

In attendance were senators, Gurdeep Singh, Kamran Murtaza, Dost Muhammad Khan, Kamil Ali Agha, and Haji Hidayatullah Khan. Secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, additional secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, special secretary Ministry of Interior, special secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, and senior officials from the concerned departments were also present.

