AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.43%)
CNERGY 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
DFML 43.13 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
DGKC 96.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.59%)
FCCL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.15%)
FFBL 81.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
HUBC 118.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.72%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
KOSM 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
MLCF 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.26%)
NBP 77.23 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.86%)
OGDC 194.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.33%)
PAEL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.29%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.82%)
PPL 174.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
PRL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.7%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 110.04 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (6.63%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.58%)
TOMCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.82%)
TREET 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.08%)
TRG 60.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.56%)
UNITY 36.49 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.68%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 07, 2024
Markets Print 2024-12-07

Nikkei falls as traders book profits after rally

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2024 08:16am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average slipped on Friday as investors locked in profits after four days of gains, while awaiting a key US jobs report later in the day. Chip stocks were standout losers, dragged down by declines in their Wall Street peers overnight.

The Nikkei shed 0.77% to finish the day at 39,091.17, after briefly dipping below the psychological milestone of 39,000. For the week, however, the index closed up by about 2.3%.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest, an Nvidia supplier, sagged 3.25% to lose the most points on the Nikkei. Chip-making machinery giant Tokyo Electron slid 2.58%.

The broader Topix, which has a lower concentration of tech shares, declined 0.55%. A sub-index of growth stocks dropped 0.73%, against a 0.37% retreat in value stocks .

“After four consecutive days of gains, caution in the market is increasing,” said Kazuo Kamitani, an equities strategist at Nomura.

“More and more investors are stepping back to wait for the US payrolls report.”

Monthly non-farm payrolls data will be carefully parsed later in the day for fresh indications of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path, with market-implied odds currently at around 73% for a quarter-point cut on Dec. 18.

Meanwhile, a stabilization in the yen exchange rate at around 150 per dollar boosted automakers, which had been pushed to multi-year lows in some cases on the currency’s rapid climb to a nearly two-month high earlier this week.

Nikkei share Nikkei 225 index Japanese stocks

