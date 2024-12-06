AGL 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.94%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.54%)
CNERGY 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.81%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.96%)
DGKC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.21%)
FCCL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.82%)
FFBL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.05%)
FFL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.78%)
HUBC 119.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.11%)
KEL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
KOSM 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.19%)
MLCF 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.66%)
NBP 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.56%)
OGDC 194.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.5%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.55%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.68%)
PPL 174.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.68%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 109.44 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (6.05%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.17%)
TOMCL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.55%)
TREET 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.82%)
TRG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.44%)
UNITY 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.84%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s fx reserves halt eight-week losing streak, come off 5-month lows

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2024 05:06pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose for the first time in nine weeks and stood at $658.09 billion as of Nov. 29, coming off five-month lows, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Friday.

The reserves rose by $1.5 billion in the reported week. They had dropped by $48.3 billion cumulatively in the last eight weeks.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the central bank’s intervention in the forex market as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

The RBI intervenes on both sides of the forex market to curb undue volatility in the rupee.

The rupee has largely remained under pressure over the last two months on the back of heightened foreign portfolio outflows and a wave of dollar strength sparked by Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election.

The RBI’s “central tenet” is to maintain orderliness and stability in the exchange rate, without compromising market efficiency, Shaktikanta Das, the central bank’s governor, said on Friday.

India’s FX reserves extend losing streak into eighth week, hit 5-month low

“Foreign exchange reserves are deployed judiciously to mitigate undue volatility, maintain market confidence, anchor expectations and preserve overall financial stability,” Das said, adding that the current level of reserves are “quite robust.”

In the week for which the forex reserves data pertains, the rupee had declined marginally against the dollar.

The currency ended at 84.6875 on Friday and logged a fifth consecutive weekly fall, declining 0.2%. It had hit a record low of 84.7575 during this week.

The forex reserves also include India’s reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

Foreign exchange reserves (in million US dollars)
--------------------------------------------------
                              Nov 29       Nov 22
                               2024         2024
--------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets      568,852      566,791
Gold                          66,979       67,573
SDRs                          18,007       17,985
Reserve Tranche Position       4,254        4,232
--------------------------------------------------
Total                        658,091      656,582
--------------------------------------------------
India’s foreign exchange reserves

Comments

200 characters

India’s fx reserves halt eight-week losing streak, come off 5-month lows

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan advises nationals against traveling to Syria over recent developments

IPP deals: Saif Power approves revised agreements with govt

Oil set for weekly loss on surplus fears despite OPEC+ cut extensions

Defiant Macron seeks new French PM, exit from crisis

A large number of IPPs shift to SOFR: Nepra approves two formulas

Aurangzeb officially launches ESG Sustain

Petroleum products: PM for measures to combat smuggling

Outsourcing process for three airports ordered

8 pipeline projects: EAD seeks IsDB financing details

Read more stories