Business & Finance

German carmakers vow to preserve jobs in Hungary factories, Hungary PM Orban says

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2024 12:37pm

BUDAPEST: Hungary needs to create a competitive economic environment so that no factories would be closed down in the country, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview on Friday on state radio Kossuth.

Orban also said that he talked to representatives of German carmakers a day earlier who told him that they consider the Hungarian economic environment more favorable than the German and that jobs in Hungary would be preserved.

