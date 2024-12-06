AGL 38.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.32%)
Business & Finance

World Bank wins pledges for $100bn replenishment of fund for poorest countries

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2024 10:48am

WASHINGTON: Donor countries have pledged a record $100 billion three-year replenishment of the World Bank’s fund for the poorest nations, providing a vital lifeline for their struggles against crushing debts, climate disasters, inflation and conflict.

The World Bank made the announcement early on Friday in Seoul at a pledging conference for the International Development Association, which provides grants and very low interest loans to some 78 low-income countries.

The total exceeds the previous $93 billion IDA replenishment announced in December 2021.

Countries will contribute about $24 billion directly to IDA, but the fund will issue bonds and employ other financial leverage to stretch that to the targeted $100 billion in grants and loans through mid 2028.

But the two-day pledging conference fell short of the $120 billion goal that some developing countries had called for, partly because the dollar’s strength – pushed up by Donald Trump’s US presidential election victory – diminished the dollar value of significant increases in foreign currency contributions by several countries.

At a G20 leaders’ summit in Brazil last month, Norway increased its pledge by 50% from 2021 to 5.024 billion krone.

That’s $455 million at current exchange rates, but at the start of 2024, it would have been worth $496 million.

World Bank estimates total external debt stocks at $130.847bn by end 2023

South Korea boosted its pledge by 45% to 846 billion won, ($597 million), Britain by 40% to 1.8 billion pounds, while Spain boosted its contribution to 400 million euros, a pledge worth $423 million – $10 million less than the day it was announced in October.

US President Joe Biden pledged a $4 billion US contribution, up from $3.5 billion in the previous round.

World Bank US president Joe Biden G20 leaders

