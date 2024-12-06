England all out for 280 after sizzling Brook century

WELLINGTON: Harry Brook smashed a century before England were dismissed for 280 on day one of the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Friday.

Brook top-scored with 123 after the tourists were put in to bat on a green Basin Reserve pitch and he put on a key partnership with Ollie Pope to rescue an England innings which was teetering at 43-4.

Brook was run out on the last ball of the second session after powering England out of trouble to 259-7, before the final three wickets fell quickly after tea.

The in-form Brook registered his eighth century in just 23 Tests and his dismissal was a major boost for the home side after he and wicketkeeper Pope (66) counter-punched with a stand of 174 off just 158 balls.

The partnership was reminiscent of the first Test in Christchurch when the same pair combined for a rapid 151 to rescue their first innings and set up an eight-wicket win for the tourists.

Brook went on to score 171 at Hagley Oval and unfurled another sparkling knock at the Basin Reserve, where he scored 186 when the teams met here last year.

The lanky 25-year-old’s power once again couldn’t be contained by New Zealand’s seam-heavy attack, striking five sixes and 11 fours from his 115 balls faced before his concentration slipped.

He set off for a single to short midwicket but Chris Woakes didn’t respond and Brook was caught short when bowler Nathan Smith hit the stumps in his follow-through.

It took Brook just 91 balls to bring up three figures, his second-fastest century, with his most notable shots being two towering sixes over extra cover in the first session.

Will O’Rourke (3-49) finally removed Pope, who mis-timed a pull shot, and the pace bowler struck again to dismiss England captain Ben Stokes for two, caught behind.

Smith (4-86) helped to wrap up the tail to cap an impressive start to just his second Test.

Matt Henry (2-43) and Smith claimed two early wickets each to put the hosts well on top.

New Zealand’s poor catching was a major weakness in Christchurch but there was no repeat, with three batters falling to sharp chances in the field.

The impressive Henry had Ben Duckett caught by a diving Tom Latham at second slip without scoring before bowling fellow-opener Zak Crawley for 17.

Smith had both Jacob Bethell (16) and Joe Root (3) caught behind, with Daryl Mitchell grabbing a flyer with one hand at first slip to remove Root.