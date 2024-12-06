Interview with Sana Shakeel - Head of Business Development at Careem Pakistan

‘Simplifying corporate mobility for companies in Pakistan through C4B’

Currently serving as the Head of Business Development at Careem Pakistan, Sana Shakeel brings extensive global experience across corporate sales, partnerships, and business development. Her expertise spans diverse sectors, including telecom, e-commerce, technology, and mobility. Sana has been with Careem for the past four years, contributing to multiple roles before assuming her current position. Prior to joining Careem, she worked with leading corporations such as Nestlé, Telenor, and Mobilink.

Following are the edited excerpts of a recent conversation BR Research had with her:

BR Research: Can you give us an overview of Careem for Business (C4B) and its core services? How do these services benefit companies in Pakistan?

Sana Shakeel: Careem for Business (C4B) is our corporate service tailored to meet the specific needs of our corporate clients. It was launched to address the unique mobility challenges faced by companies and businesses, particularly in a high-inflation economy like Pakistan’s, where commuting costs can be a significant burden.

C4B offers a streamlined transportation solution for employees, reducing administrative complexities and costs associated with managing corporate fleets and employee transportation. The service provides scalable options to suit businesses of all sizes, from SMEs to large enterprises, supporting them with tailored plans that grow alongside their mobility needs.

Currently, we support over 550 companies across Pakistan, offering customized services that cater to different business sectors and organizational structures. By leveraging advanced route optimization technology, C4B ensures timely arrivals at offices and other destinations, enhancing efficiency and reducing delays.

The services offered by Careem for Business include bill-to-company (BTC), carpooling, female pick-and-drop services, inter-city rides, commuter packages, full-day and half-day vehicle options, 24/7 or monthly vehicle rentals, access to remote/non-service areas, dedicated points of contact for managing ride operations and requests, and custom mobility solutions tailored to corporate needs.

Additionally, we utilize technology to provide value-added features for our clients. These include management information systems that automate the reporting process for fleet visits and employee travel, provide visibility to top leadership, and enable cost optimization, ensuring a seamless and efficient corporate mobility experience.

BRR: With over 550 corporate clients, what trends have you noticed in the types of companies that are choosing C4B? Are there specific sectors that are more inclined to use your services?

SS: Organizations are increasingly recognizing the need for efficient employee transportation and the value of incorporating safety and reliability into the mix. We have observed that companies across Pakistan prioritize their employees’ convenience in every aspect. Careem for Business addresses this need by elevating corporate commuting to a whole new level. Our corporate services emphasize safety and reliability for employees while simultaneously reducing administrative burdens for our clients.

Many businesses are seeking cost-effective solutions to manage transportation budgets. C4B’s offers enable significant savings on travel costs while enhancing the overall employee commuting experience. Furthermore, as businesses expand into various regions, there is a growing demand for commuting solutions in remote or non-service areas. These areas can be challenging and costly to access. Fortunately, our tailored services are designed to unlock these regions through specific packages, making C4B a preferred choice for companies with widespread operations.

We have clients from various sectors, including e-commerce, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, aviation, education, and manufacturing. Some of our major clients include Gerrys Dnata, Jazz, PTCL, Ufone, Nestlé, Reckitt, Packages, Fly Jinnah, Daraz, Afiniti, Engro, AirSial, Descon, Philip Morris, K-Electric, Martindow, and Hoechst (Sanofi Aventis).

BRR: How do customized solutions enhance the overall travel experience for employees in partnering companies?

SS: Customized solutions are always appreciated by corporate clients due to the convenience they bring and their ability to address specific operational challenges. For instance, if there are 2 or 3 colleagues needing to commute, the client may opt for cars, whereas for groups of more than 5, other options are often preferred.

Carpooling, for example, leverages route optimization technology, allowing for faster and more efficient travel times. This service can accommodate up to 4 employees living in the same vicinity to share a vehicle, ultimately reducing delays and ensuring smoother commutes. For special occasions or larger groups, custom need-based solutions can be designed. In the past, vehicles like Toyota Hiace or similar have been provided to accommodate larger groups for specific events.

Both these services include door-to-door pickups and drop-offs, making commuting easier and safer for employees. Additionally, every corporate client has access to a dedicated point of contact (POC) who assists with ride bookings and addresses travel-related inquiries, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience. These solutions can be tailored to specific needs, such as workforce size, employee locations, and preferred commuting schedules, enhancing overall satisfaction and convenience.

Safety is a given and a major reason why companies prefer our services. We never compromise on it. The services include robust safety measures like verification and access control, creating a secure travel environment. Furthermore, employees benefit from real-time vehicle tracking and monitoring, adding a layer of transparency and peace of mind throughout their commutes.

BRR: What strategies does Careem employ to help companies save on travel costs? Can you share any specific success stories from your clients?

SS: As far as strategy is concerned, we first conduct a series of meetings with the client to understand their needs and requirements. Our team works closely with their relevant departments managing commute, operations, and employee benefits. Based on these discussions, we design solutions tailored to their specific needs.

Our strategy primarily revolves around offering customized commute services that align with the unique requirements of each corporate client. This flexibility allows them to optimize transportation budgets effectively while reducing operational challenges. By enabling smaller groups of employees, typically three to four individuals per car, to share rides, Careem reduces the overall number of vehicles deployed. This approach lowers fuel expenses, as well as maintenance and insurance costs associated with personal vehicles. Additionally, we utilize advanced route mapping technology to plan the most efficient travel paths.

Many of Careem’s corporate clients have successfully leveraged these strategies. For instance, companies like Daraz and Fly Jinnah have reported substantial savings on transportation costs after onboarding Careem as their tech partner. Similarly, some clients who previously provided cars to employees have transitioned to Careem for Business. By giving employees, a corporate profile to use as needed, they have significantly reduced costs through the “bill-to-company” payment option.

We also have clients such as Gerrys Dnata and Engro Group that have opted for our corporate services specifically for their female colleagues, ensuring the highest levels of safety and reliability.

BRR: How do you ensure that the mobility services cater to the unique needs of clients in remote or non-service areas?

SS: There are several strategic steps taken to provide mobility services to clients in remote or non-service areas. Firstly, we focus on understanding the specific needs of the clients, whether it involves off-site requirements, meetings for sales teams, factory workers, or corporate travel.

We also consider factors such as the duration of travel, the size of the workforce, and the unique challenges they typically face during such trips. This detailed analysis allows us to address their specific operational requirements effectively.

Once all the details are gathered, we design custom solutions tailored to these cases. These solutions are manually controlled and monitored live by dedicated points of contact (POCs) to ensure seamless execution.

For varying terrains, distances, and workforce sizes, we arrange diverse fleets that include a range of vehicle types, such as hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, premium cars like Revos and Prados, vans, and even buses in some cases. This variety ensures that clients can select options best suited to their operational needs.

Each corporate client is also assigned a dedicated point of contact within Careem. This representative manages ride bookings, addresses any issues, and provides personalized support, ensuring that clients in remote areas receive prompt assistance and reliable service.

BRR: Can you elaborate on the additional value-added services that Careem offers, such as 24/7 vehicle rentals and dedicated points of contact for corporate clients?

SS: Value-added services are primarily based on the specific requirements of the clients. To begin with, corporate clients are assigned a dedicated representative as the primary contact for all inquiries and assistance related to mobility services. This facilitates streamlined communication for ride bookings, special requests, and issue resolution, thereby enhancing the overall client experience.

The company provides tailored mobility packages that align with specific corporate policies, budgets, and employee commuting patterns. Careem works closely with clients to adapt services based on their evolving needs, ensuring that the solutions remain effective and relevant over time.

Additionally, we support corporate clients with customized transportation solutions for field visits, ensuring reliable transport for site visits and other on-ground requirements.

Careem also offers special promotions and discounts to corporate clients for personal use, adding an extra layer of value to the partnership. Moreover, advanced route optimization techniques are employed to minimize travel time and costs, further enhancing the efficiency of the services provided.

BRR: How do you handle requests for customized solutions based on individual company requirements? What has been the feedback from clients regarding these tailored services?

SS: We begin by conducting comprehensive consultations with each corporate client to understand their specific transportation needs, employee commuting patterns, and any unique preferences they may have. This in-depth analysis ensures that we have a clear understanding of their requirements.

Based on this understanding, our team collaborates closely with the client to design tailored tech solutions that effectively meet their transportation needs. These solutions are specifically customized to align with their operational goals and constraints.

Feedback from clients has been overwhelmingly positive, with many appreciating the flexibility and adaptability of the services provided. Companies have noted a significant improvement in employee satisfaction as well as a reduction in travel costs as a result of these customized solutions.

To ensure that the tailored solutions continue to meet the evolving needs of clients, and their employees, regular follow-ups, top-to-top meetings, and feedback sessions are conducted. This ongoing communication allows us to refine and improve our services, maintaining high levels of client satisfaction.

BRR: Can you discuss any plans or innovations for Careem for Business that will further improve the commuting experience for companies and their employees?

SS: We are always looking for ways to innovate and improve our services at Careem, whether for our corporate clients or the broader customer base. Innovation is deeply embedded in our DNA, driving our commitment to enhancing the commuting experience.

This commitment to innovation goes beyond introducing new services; it also involves improving the technology that powers these services. Future innovations include enhancements to our app to ensure seamless ride booking, real-time tracking, and an automated reporting mechanism for better cost management.

We are also planning to introduce advanced analytics and reporting tools. These will provide clients with deeper insights into their transportation usage and costs, enabling more informed and strategic decision-making.

Additionally, we have been testing the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within our business. The focus is on identifying areas where AI can support our mission of simplifying and improving the lives of our customers and clients. This includes its potential to add value in terms of time management, cost optimization, and streamlining and automating processes for greater efficiency.

BRR: In your opinion, how is the landscape of corporate mobility services evolving in Pakistan, and what position do you see Careem occupying in that space in the coming years?

SS: The landscape of corporate mobility services in Pakistan is evolving rapidly, driven by an increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective transportation solutions. As businesses place greater emphasis on employee well-being and satisfaction, the need for reliable commuting options has become more critical than ever.

Companies are increasingly seeking outsourcing options that can meet their unique transportation requirements, allowing them to focus on their core operations. In this dynamic environment, Careem is well-positioned to be a leader, thanks to its extensive experience and innovative approach to mobility solutions.

Careem aims to continue expanding its services, enhancing user experiences, and adapting to the changing needs of businesses in Pakistan. By doing so, it strives to solidify its position as the go-to partner for corporate mobility in the years to come.