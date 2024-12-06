Asia coffee: Supply remains limited in Vietnam

HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG, (Indonesia): Trading activity was dull in Vietnam as fresh coffee beans from the 2024/25 harvest were yet to arrive in bulk, while premiums rose in Indonesia on global cues, traders said on Thursday.

Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing region, sold beans for 105,000-110,000 dong ($4.14-$4.33) per kg, down from last week’s 127,500-128,200 dong. “The London prices are so volatile.

Both farmers and traders are cautious with their move at the moment,” said a trader based in the coffee belt. “Beans may come in bulk in 10-15 days. Farmers have just harvested 30% of their crop.”

In the coffee capital of Dak Lak, many farmers experienced a decrease in yield by up to 50% due to a prolonged heat wave at the beginning of the year, the Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam said in a note this week. Robusta coffee for March delivery settled up $147 at $4,751 per metric ton as of Wednesday’s close.