Work on schemes under LDA to start soon

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood has said that work on the schemes under the Lahore Development Plan would start soon; this development plan was a mega project which would provide the best roads to the citizens of Lahore.

He expressed these views during his visit to various areas of Nishtar Zone and Data Ganj Bakhsh Zone Thursday to review the schemes. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, MCL CO Shahid Abbas Kathia and Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Mudassar Nawaz. During the visit, the sites which have been finalized under the Lahore Development Plan were checked.

The Commissioner further said that in the development plan, the e-tendering system and MIS system have been introduced to maintain the quality and contracts have been awarded to the successful contractors for the work.

On this occasion, the DC said that transparency and merit-based construction and development were starting in the city under this development plan. Moreover, practical steps are being taken to restore the beauty of the city, he added.

