Madrassah Bill 2024: Vawda, Rana Sanaullah meet Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda and Prime Minister’s Advisor on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Thursday, called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss political situation especially with regard to his reservations on the delay in presidential signatures on the madrassah bill 2024.

After his meeting with the JUI chief, Senator Vawda lauded Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s political role in the country, adding that maulana can play due role in reducing political hatred in the society.

Speaking to the media alongside Senator Kamran Murtaza after a meeting with Rehman, Vawda described his political approach as direct, saying, "My mindset is exactly like that of the tribes; I maintain open friendships and enmities."

Senator Vawda expressed strong support for maulana, stating that he would stand by the JUI leader on the issue of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Vawda stated that despite differences in political stance, he and his colleagues would not align with any opposition to Rehman, but would stand united with him on key issues. He mentioned that the discussion with the JUI-F chief revolved around religious seminaries and other political concerns.

Praising Rehman's role and political foresight, he stated that his efforts to reduce political division and instability in the country have been significant. At a time of political unrest in the country, he highlighted the need for everyone to contribute to creating unity and stability.

Vawda also spoke about the importance of moving forward under democratic principles and creating a situation of consensus for Pakistan’s growth. He said that while political opposition is natural, it should not lead to division and chaos.

He stressed that he was focused on protecting Imran Khan’s life, stating, "I am doing all this to save Imran Khan's life. My only concern is to ensure his safety from any potential harm, particularly from his party's internal threats."

He also referred to the mandate given to JUI-F in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and suggested that the discussions should include formal recognition of JUI-F’s mandate as per Form 47.

Regarding his political stance, Vawda reiterated his support for the military establishment and the judiciary, stressing that he would approach all political parties, including MQM and TLP, to work for Pakistan’s welfare.

He stated that on the issue of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, there would be no disagreement with the JUI-F chief, adding, "We will all stand with him on this matter.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024