AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
AIRLINK 177.35 Increased By ▲ 8.70 (5.16%)
BOP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11%)
CNERGY 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.39%)
DFML 43.25 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.42%)
DGKC 98.65 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.8%)
FCCL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.24%)
FFBL 82.49 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.79%)
FFL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.91%)
HUBC 121.52 Increased By ▲ 7.42 (6.5%)
HUMNL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
MLCF 48.21 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.98%)
NBP 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.77%)
OGDC 197.75 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.5%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.9%)
PPL 177.05 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (5.78%)
PRL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
PTC 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.15%)
TELE 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TREET 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.54%)
TRG 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.69%)
UNITY 34.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (8.82%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
BR100 11,651 Increased By 362.1 (3.21%)
BR30 35,478 Increased By 1338.1 (3.92%)
KSE100 108,239 Increased By 3134.6 (2.98%)
KSE30 33,694 Increased By 1139.4 (3.5%)
Dec 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-06

Madrassah Bill 2024: Vawda, Rana Sanaullah meet Fazl

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 06 Dec, 2024 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda and Prime Minister’s Advisor on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Thursday, called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss political situation especially with regard to his reservations on the delay in presidential signatures on the madrassah bill 2024.

After his meeting with the JUI chief, Senator Vawda lauded Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s political role in the country, adding that maulana can play due role in reducing political hatred in the society.

Speaking to the media alongside Senator Kamran Murtaza after a meeting with Rehman, Vawda described his political approach as direct, saying, "My mindset is exactly like that of the tribes; I maintain open friendships and enmities."

Senator Vawda expressed strong support for maulana, stating that he would stand by the JUI leader on the issue of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Vawda stated that despite differences in political stance, he and his colleagues would not align with any opposition to Rehman, but would stand united with him on key issues. He mentioned that the discussion with the JUI-F chief revolved around religious seminaries and other political concerns.

Praising Rehman's role and political foresight, he stated that his efforts to reduce political division and instability in the country have been significant. At a time of political unrest in the country, he highlighted the need for everyone to contribute to creating unity and stability.

Vawda also spoke about the importance of moving forward under democratic principles and creating a situation of consensus for Pakistan’s growth. He said that while political opposition is natural, it should not lead to division and chaos.

He stressed that he was focused on protecting Imran Khan’s life, stating, "I am doing all this to save Imran Khan's life. My only concern is to ensure his safety from any potential harm, particularly from his party's internal threats."

He also referred to the mandate given to JUI-F in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and suggested that the discussions should include formal recognition of JUI-F’s mandate as per Form 47.

Regarding his political stance, Vawda reiterated his support for the military establishment and the judiciary, stressing that he would approach all political parties, including MQM and TLP, to work for Pakistan’s welfare.

He stated that on the issue of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, there would be no disagreement with the JUI-F chief, adding, "We will all stand with him on this matter.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Faisal Vawda Maulana Fazlur Rehman Rana Sanaullah Madrassah Registration Bill

Comments

200 characters

Madrassah Bill 2024: Vawda, Rana Sanaullah meet Fazl

Petroleum products: PM for measures to combat smuggling

A large number of IPPs shift to SOFR: Nepra approves two formulas

Outsourcing process for three airports ordered

8 pipeline projects: EAD seeks IsDB financing details

Ministry allowed to procure 0.2m refurbished Chromebooks

Govt reaffirms commitment to complete 37th IMF programme

Law and order situation: KP Governor’s all-party moot raises concern

Until decision on 26th Amendment: Justice Mansoor urges CJP to put off JCP meeting

Q1FY25: Nepra approves Rs1.96/unit positive uniform adjustment

Earlier order recalled: Prior approval a must for PIA sell-off, SC tells govt

Read more stories