KE removes 6,096 illegal kunda connections

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) reiterated its commitment to combating electricity theft and ensuring timely bill payments. In collaboration with the law-enforcement agencies, 88 operations were conducted against electricity theft and bill defaulters in Bin Qasim area during the last four months.

During these operations, 6,096 illegal kunda connections, weighing more than 10,000 kgs, were removed from KE’s infrastructure. These kundas were stealing 2.63 million electricity units monthly. The operations also led to the disconnection of 4,596 residential and 1,427 commercial connections, as well as 46 roadside stalls.

Currently, 70 percent of KE’s network is exempt from load-shedding, with efforts underway to reduce losses in high-theft areas. The loss profile of a locality, largely driven by electricity theft and unpaid bills, directly determines its load-shedding schedule. Areas with lower losses experience minimal or no load-shedding, underscoring the benefits of responsible electricity use and timely payments.

KE calls on its customers, community leaders, and local representatives to actively discourage electricity theft and ensure timely bill payments. These measures are critical to achieving uninterrupted power supply across the city. While KE continues its aggressive anti-theft campaigns, the utility emphasizes that eliminating such practices should remain a top priority for the government to support sustainable energy delivery for all.

