AGL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.27%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.17%)
CNERGY 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
DCL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.81%)
DFML 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.95%)
DGKC 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.72%)
FCCL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.06%)
FFBL 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
FFL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.32%)
HUBC 119.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.09%)
KEL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KOSM 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
MLCF 46.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.37%)
NBP 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
OGDC 194.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.25%)
PAEL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
PPL 173.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.86%)
PRL 32.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.29%)
PTC 23.55 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.42%)
SEARL 101.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.46%)
TELE 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.23%)
TOMCL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
TPLP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
TREET 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.87%)
TRG 59.85 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.2%)
UNITY 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.9%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
BR100 11,657 Increased By 6.4 (0.06%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -259.3 (-0.73%)
KSE100 108,712 Increased By 472.7 (0.44%)
KSE30 33,826 Increased By 132.6 (0.39%)
Dec 06, 2024
Markets Print 2024-12-06

KE removes 6,096 illegal kunda connections

Press Release Published December 6, 2024 Updated December 6, 2024 09:03am

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) reiterated its commitment to combating electricity theft and ensuring timely bill payments. In collaboration with the law-enforcement agencies, 88 operations were conducted against electricity theft and bill defaulters in Bin Qasim area during the last four months.

During these operations, 6,096 illegal kunda connections, weighing more than 10,000 kgs, were removed from KE’s infrastructure. These kundas were stealing 2.63 million electricity units monthly. The operations also led to the disconnection of 4,596 residential and 1,427 commercial connections, as well as 46 roadside stalls.

Currently, 70 percent of KE’s network is exempt from load-shedding, with efforts underway to reduce losses in high-theft areas. The loss profile of a locality, largely driven by electricity theft and unpaid bills, directly determines its load-shedding schedule. Areas with lower losses experience minimal or no load-shedding, underscoring the benefits of responsible electricity use and timely payments.

KE calls on its customers, community leaders, and local representatives to actively discourage electricity theft and ensure timely bill payments. These measures are critical to achieving uninterrupted power supply across the city. While KE continues its aggressive anti-theft campaigns, the utility emphasizes that eliminating such practices should remain a top priority for the government to support sustainable energy delivery for all.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KE K-Electric illegal electricity connections Kunda Removal Campaign

