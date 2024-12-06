AGL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.27%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-06

Jazz, VEON and Engro Connect announce strategic partnership

Recorder Report Published December 6, 2024 Updated December 6, 2024 08:45am

ISLAMABAD: Jazz, VEON’s digital operator in Pakistan and Engro Connect, a subsidiary of Engro Corporation, have announced a strategic partnership to enhance the management and utilisation of telecommunications infrastructure in Pakistan.

Under this agreement, Jazz’s infrastructure assets, managed by its wholly owned subsidiary Deodar (Private) Limited (“Deodar”), will integrate with Engro Connect through a scheme of arrangement, in compliance with applicable laws and aligned with necessary regulatory processes.

Jazz will continue to lease Deodar’s extensive infrastructure portfolio, ensuring uninterrupted nationwide mobile voice and data services under a long-term partnership agreement.

This partnership marks a pivotal milestone in Jazz’s transformation into a Digital ServiceCo, a structure designed to achieve operational delayering and streamline the delivery of a diverse suite of digital solutions that power a Digital Pakistan. As part of VEON’s broader strategy to optimize operations and focus on high-growth areas, the collaboration unlocks resources to foster innovative business models and create value for all stakeholders. By expanding into fintech, entertainment, cloud services, software, analytics, data centres, and insure-tech, Jazz is positioning itself at the forefront of technological innovation. With a strong emphasis on digital lifestyle services, the company continues to drive innovation, foster inclusion, and enable financial empowerment across the country.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, commented: “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our transformation into a fully digital ServiceCo; advancing VEON’s strategic focus on an asset-light approach. By optimizing our infrastructure and collaborating with Engro Corp, a trusted leader in infrastructure management, we are reinforcing our commitment to driving Pakistan’s digital transformation. This collaboration enables us to continue delivering innovative solutions that improve lives and livelihoods, empowering millions of Pakistanis through seamless connectivity and world-class digital services.”

Abdul Samad Dawood, Director of Engro Corporation, said, “This deal reflects Engro’s continued passion to address pressing issues through impactful infrastructure – in particular by enabling low-cost, high-quality connectivity, which is a cornerstone of progress. This partnership will benefit the broader telecom ecosystem in Pakistan: By utilizing Engro’s infrastructure, all players in the telecommunications ecosystem can focus on delivering enhanced services and expanding coverage. The wider capability that will emerge out of this partnership will help us empower communities through better and more affordable connectivity, while contributing to the broader digital transformation in Pakistan and beyond.”

This partnership reflects Jazz’s unwavering commitment to accelerating Pakistan’s digital journey, fostering innovation, and creating sustainable value for communities across the country.

