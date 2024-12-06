AGL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.27%)
Toshakhana-II case: IHC issues notice Bushra regarding cancellation of bail

Terence J Sigamony Published 06 Dec, 2024 08:49am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notice to Bushra Bibi, wife of founder Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan regarding cancellation of her bail in Toshakhana-II case.

A single bench of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, on Thursday, heard the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s petition seeking bail cancellation of Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case and sought response from Bushra Bibi.

During the hearing, the FIA prosecutor, Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi, appeared before the court and contended that Bushra Bibi was misusing the bail granted by the IHC and she had not appeared in various hearings of the trial court.

The FIA and Anti-Corruption, Islamabad have sought the cancellation of post-arrest bail that was granted to the respondent vide order dated 23.10.2024 passed by this court.

The special prosecutor drew the attention of the court to the order sheet of the trial Court and submitted that after this Court granted post-arrest bail to the respondent, out of nine dates fixed before the trial Court, she appeared only on two dates of hearing and deliberately avoiding appearance in order to prevent framing of charges.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC bench issued notice to the respondent Bushra Bibi and directed to relist the case in the next week.

The IHC had granted bail to Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case on October 23 and she was released from Adiala Jail.

Separately, another bench of IHC comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir was informed that former prime minister Imran Khan, is now facing a total of 76 cases in Islamabad.

According to details, the Islamabad police recently registered 14 more cases against him after the PTI-led protests in the federal capital. The report submitted to the court stated that earlier 62 cases were filed against him earlier but after the recent protest of the party 14 more cases were registered against him.

The IHC bench disposed of the petition after submission of report from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the FIA along with a report by the interior secretary on cases filed against Imran in other provinces.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

