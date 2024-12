ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army neutralised eight terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, demonstrating its unwavering resolve to eradicate terrorism.

In the first operation, conducted in Sararogha, South Waziristan, security forces targeted a hideout based on intelligence reports.

Two terrorists, including the notorious ring leader Khan Muhammad, also known as “Khoryay,” were killed.

