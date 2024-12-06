WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Dec 5, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 4-Dec-24 3-Nov-24 2-Dec-24 27-Nov-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104675 0.104463 0.104641 0.104954 Euro 0.798726 0.799742 0.799179 0.801502 Japanese yen 0.005063 0.005075 0.005064 0.004979 U.K. pound 0.96552 0.963426 0.966781 0.959808 U.S. dollar 0.761271 0.76079 0.760616 0.761088 Algerian dinar 0.005693 0.005691 0.005691 Australian dollar 0.490106 0.492155 0.494096 0.492881 Botswana pula 0.055801 0.05569 0.055677 0.055712 Brazilian real 0.125674 0.125334 0.125456 0.13058 Brunei dollar 0.565118 0.564845 0.565472 0.564941 Canadian dollar 0.541214 0.541256 0.541133 Chilean peso 0.000783 0.000777 0.000778 0.000781 Czech koruna 0.031708 0.031712 0.031629 0.031717 Danish krone 0.107101 0.10722 0.107153 0.107465 Indian rupee 0.008989 0.008982 0.00901 Israeli New Shekel 0.211288 0.209353 0.209536 0.208289 Korean won 0.000542 0.000543 0.000545 0.000543 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47689 2.47532 2.47556 2.47468 Malaysian ringgit 0.170421 0.17018 0.170446 0.170973 Mauritian rupee 0.016203 0.016215 0.016237 0.016204 Mexican peso 0.037533 0.037434 0.03722 0.036871 New Zealand dollar 0.44698 0.447421 0.448801 0.445236 Norwegian krone 0.068734 0.068771 0.068546 0.068563 Omani rial 1.9799 1.97865 1.9782 1.97942 Peruvian sol 0.203875 0.203583 0.203048 Philippine peso 0.01298 0.012951 0.012979 0.012902 Polish zloty 0.18638 0.186454 0.186302 0.185749 Qatari riyal 0.20914 0.209008 0.20896 0.20909 Russian ruble 0.007303 0.007165 0.007097 0.007046 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203006 0.202877 0.202831 0.202957 Singapore dollar 0.565118 0.564845 0.565472 0.564941 South African rand 0.041924 0.042088 0.041889 0.042016 Swedish krona 0.069166 0.069089 0.069331 0.069521 Swiss franc 0.859174 0.860233 0.858968 0.862276 Thai baht 0.022179 0.0221 0.022056 0.021944 Trinidadian dollar 0.112814 0.113171 0.112831 U.A.E. dirham 0.20729 0.20724 Uruguayan peso 0.017586 0.017621 0.017614 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

