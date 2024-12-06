WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Dec 5, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 4-Dec-24 3-Nov-24 2-Dec-24 27-Nov-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104675 0.104463 0.104641 0.104954
Euro 0.798726 0.799742 0.799179 0.801502
Japanese yen 0.005063 0.005075 0.005064 0.004979
U.K. pound 0.96552 0.963426 0.966781 0.959808
U.S. dollar 0.761271 0.76079 0.760616 0.761088
Algerian dinar 0.005693 0.005691 0.005691
Australian dollar 0.490106 0.492155 0.494096 0.492881
Botswana pula 0.055801 0.05569 0.055677 0.055712
Brazilian real 0.125674 0.125334 0.125456 0.13058
Brunei dollar 0.565118 0.564845 0.565472 0.564941
Canadian dollar 0.541214 0.541256 0.541133
Chilean peso 0.000783 0.000777 0.000778 0.000781
Czech koruna 0.031708 0.031712 0.031629 0.031717
Danish krone 0.107101 0.10722 0.107153 0.107465
Indian rupee 0.008989 0.008982 0.00901
Israeli New Shekel 0.211288 0.209353 0.209536 0.208289
Korean won 0.000542 0.000543 0.000545 0.000543
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47689 2.47532 2.47556 2.47468
Malaysian ringgit 0.170421 0.17018 0.170446 0.170973
Mauritian rupee 0.016203 0.016215 0.016237 0.016204
Mexican peso 0.037533 0.037434 0.03722 0.036871
New Zealand dollar 0.44698 0.447421 0.448801 0.445236
Norwegian krone 0.068734 0.068771 0.068546 0.068563
Omani rial 1.9799 1.97865 1.9782 1.97942
Peruvian sol 0.203875 0.203583 0.203048
Philippine peso 0.01298 0.012951 0.012979 0.012902
Polish zloty 0.18638 0.186454 0.186302 0.185749
Qatari riyal 0.20914 0.209008 0.20896 0.20909
Russian ruble 0.007303 0.007165 0.007097 0.007046
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203006 0.202877 0.202831 0.202957
Singapore dollar 0.565118 0.564845 0.565472 0.564941
South African rand 0.041924 0.042088 0.041889 0.042016
Swedish krona 0.069166 0.069089 0.069331 0.069521
Swiss franc 0.859174 0.860233 0.858968 0.862276
Thai baht 0.022179 0.0221 0.022056 0.021944
Trinidadian dollar 0.112814 0.113171 0.112831
U.A.E. dirham 0.20729 0.20724
Uruguayan peso 0.017586 0.017621 0.017614
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments