South Korea says in close communication with US since martial law declaration

SEOUL: South Korea has been communicating closely with the United States since President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday, its foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The government will continue to communicate with the United States for the alliance to develop without wavering, the ministry said.

South Korea’s Yoon replaces defence minister as impeachment vote looms

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Reuters the United States had not been made aware in advance of Yoon’s declaration, while his deputy, Kurt Campbell, said Yoon had badly misjudged it.