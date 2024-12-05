AGL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.79%)
AIRLINK 176.50 Increased By ▲ 7.85 (4.65%)
BOP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.68%)
CNERGY 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
DFML 42.32 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.13%)
DGKC 95.70 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.64%)
FCCL 39.01 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.87%)
FFBL 81.20 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (3.15%)
FFL 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
HUBC 121.61 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (6.58%)
HUMNL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.47%)
KEL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
MLCF 47.80 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (5.08%)
NBP 75.65 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.97%)
OGDC 194.75 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (0.94%)
PAEL 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.25%)
PPL 168.99 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.96%)
PRL 33.37 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.61%)
PTC 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.49%)
SEARL 102.00 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.16%)
TELE 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TOMCL 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TPLP 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
TREET 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.74%)
TRG 58.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.95%)
UNITY 34.40 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (7.57%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 11,510 Increased By 220.7 (1.96%)
BR30 34,997 Increased By 856.6 (2.51%)
KSE100 106,985 Increased By 1880.3 (1.79%)
KSE30 33,192 Increased By 638.1 (1.96%)
Dec 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

OpenAI to partner with military defence tech company

AFP Published 05 Dec, 2024 01:00pm

SAN FRANCISCO: OpenAI and military defence technology company Anduril Industries said Wednesday that they would work together to use artificial intelligence for “national security missions.”

The ChatGPT-maker and Anduril will focus on improving defenses against drone attacks, the companies said in a joint release. The partnership comes nearly a year after OpenAI did away with wording in its policies that banned use of its technology for military or warfare purposes.

Founded in 2017, Anduril is a technology company that builds command and control systems and a variety of drones, counting the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom among its customers, according to its website.

OpenAI said in October that it was collaborating with the US military’s research arm DARPA on cyber defenses for critical networks.

“AI is a transformational technology that can be used to strengthen democratic values or to undermine them,” OpenAI said in a post at the time.

“With the proper safeguards, AI can help protect people, deter adversaries, and even prevent future conflict.”

The companies said the deal would help the United States maintain an edge over China, a goal that OpenAI chief Sam Altman has spoken of in the past.

Elon Musk asks US court to block OpenAi’s for-profit conversion

“Our partnership with Anduril will help ensure OpenAI technology protects US military personnel, and will help the national security community understand and responsibly use this technology to keep our citizens safe and free,” Altman said in Wednesday’s release.

Anduril was co-founded by Palmer Luckey, after Facebook bought his previous company Oculus VR in a $2 billion deal.

The new partnership will bring together OpenAI’s advanced AI models with Anduril systems and software, according to the companies.

“Our partnership with OpenAI will allow us to utilize their world-class expertise in artificial intelligence to address urgent Air Defence capability gaps across the world,” Anduril co-founder and chief executive Brian Schimpf said in the release.

Schimpf said the collaboration would allow “military and intelligence operators to make faster, more accurate decisions in high-pressure situations.”

OpenAI US military personnel

Comments

200 characters

OpenAI to partner with military defence tech company

17 IPPs of 1994, 2002 policies: Deal reached on hybrid ‘take and pay’ model

KSE-100 crosses 106,000 as buying spree drives record rally

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Lahore, other parts of Punjab

Oil slightly firmer ahead of OPEC+ supply decision

Fire incident at PIBT disrupts operations

Hub Power Holdings partners with Mega Conglomerate to strengthen BYD alliance

Conversion of JPP to Thar coal: Experts’ panel formed to firm up recommendations

ABC teams brief Aurangzeb about issues facing businessmen

Oct govt debt stock drops Rs456bn to Rs69.114trn MoM

Read more stories