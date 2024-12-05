Petrobras says chair’s appointment to oil regulator must still be analyzed by Lula’s team

SAO PAULO: Brazil’s Petrobras said on Wednesday that the energy ministry had nominated the firm’s chairman to a position at oil regulator ANP, but added his name still needed to be cleared by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s chief of staff.

Local newspaper O Globo reported earlier in the day that Lula would appoint Petrobras chairman Pietro Mendes to a senior position at ANP, kicking off a small shake-up on the state-run oil firm’s board.